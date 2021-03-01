Coronavirus Vaccine: Boriss’ Commitment to Jabs Key to Global Herd Immunity | UK | News





Earlier this month, the Prime Minister said Britain and other wealthy countries must make sure everyone in the world has access to COVID-19 jabs. Speaking to world leaders at the virtual G7 meeting, Mr Johnson said: ‘Science is finally taking over Covid. Worldwide [we need to] make sure everyone gets the vaccines they need, so the whole world can weather this pandemic together. “

Talk to Express.co.uk, Dr Mark Parrish, Regional Medical Director of International SOS, explained the importance of making sure every country has access to coronavirus injections. He said: “We have to achieve this magical ‘herd immunity’ that we hear about all the time – and it has to be global herd immunity because that’s what’s going to get rid of this pandemic and us. allow to return to normal. “So we need the world to be vaccinated. “Many countries pre-ordered more vaccines than needed, placing orders with a number of different manufacturers because they wanted to cover their bases.

“The good thing is that most of these vaccines have continued to be produced and have shown very good results, which means we have a surplus that can be used elsewhere in the world.” During the G7 meeting, Mr Johnson said he wanted to ‘make sure we distribute vaccines at cost cost around the world – make sure everyone gets the vaccines they need so that the whole world can get through this pandemic together ”. G7 leaders issued a statement agreeing to pledge to “step up cooperation on the health response to COVID-19”. French President Emmanuel Macron previously told the Financial Times that richer countries should donate four to five percent of their current vaccine stocks to poorer states. READ MORE: Brazilian variant hits UK: Covid warning issued on early cases

Health Secretary Matt Hancock called it a “magnificent achievement for the country” on Sunday. In a video posted to Twitter, Mr Hancock added: ‘I am absolutely delighted that over 20 million people have now been vaccinated across the UK – it is absolutely fantastic. “I want to thank everyone who has stepped forward to receive the jab because we know with growing confidence that the jab protects you, it protects your community and it is also the way out of it.” Dr Parrish explained why, despite the increase in the number of people vaccinated, it is still important for the public to adhere to social distancing and lockdown rules. He said Express.co.uk: “For three reasons: it takes time to develop immunity from the vaccine; we do not know who developed the degree of immunity; and because we don’t know if a vaccinated person can still spread COVID-19.

“Early research suggests that people who get vaccinated spread less virus, but it’s a suggestion and we need clearer evidence on this. “So if you’ve been vaccinated don’t think you’re a superman or a wonderful woman. You are not. “We must continue to wear masks, stay away from others, practice good hygiene and avoid crowded spaces.” Dr Parrish said we need “hard evidence” to know if the vaccine is having an effect on the spread of the virus. He added, “We have to be able to separate the decrease in infection caused by the lockdown from that caused by the virus and any decrease in transmission, which requires some pretty complex calculations to research. “We believe it does, but we need hard evidence before we can say it.”







