Coronavirus News Live Updates: Interior Minister Amit Shah and EAM S Jaishankar Receive First Dose of Vaccine

Live updates from Coronavirus News: While receiving reports that Amit Shah received his dose at Medanta Hospital, S Jaishankar tweeted that he had received Covaxin and said: ‘Felt safe. Safe travel ”.

Coronavirus News LATEST News & Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah takes first dose of COVID-19[female[feminine vaccine, news agency reports PTI citing officials. According to YEARS, Shah was vaccinated by doctors at Medanta Hospital.

The personal example given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he took the first dose of COVID-19[female[feminine The vaccine would give the pandemic vaccination campaign a huge boost, said Hyderabad-based vaccine maker Bharat Biotech.

Leaders of protesting farmers belonging to the vulnerable age group said on Monday they were not afraid of coronavirus and will not take vaccines, reports the news agency PTI.

Balbir Singh Rajewal, an 80-year-old peasant leader, a senior member of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha who is leading the agitation, said he would not go to vaccination centers to be beaten. Another senior leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan (75) said the fear of contracting the disease was “not enough” to distract them from their fight.

More than a million citizens registered on the Co-WIN portal until 1 p.m. Monday, the Union Health Ministry said.

Amid reports of problems in the CoWIN system, the Center clarified earlier that registration should be done through the web portal and that the application is for administrators only.

“This is false,” the health ministry said, specifying on previous reports that the SC judges will have their choice of vaccine. The ministry said vaccination would be done through the CoWin system.

Judges’ family members will also receive the vaccine and retired SC judges and their family members will also be included in the vaccination campaign tomorrow.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat showed a COVID-19[female[feminine cases, contributing to 87.25% of the 15,510 new infections reported in one day, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. Maharashtra alone accounts for 46.39% of total active cases in India, followed by Kerala with 29.49%.

Meanwhile, in the second phase of the country’s vaccination campaign, political leaders including Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and NCP leader Sharad Pawar received the first doses of the drug. vaccine.

Union Health Harsh Vardhan said there had been no fatalities due to COVID-19[female[feminine vaccinations to date and claimed that hospitalizations due to vaccination were negligible. “The side effects are minimal like swelling or fever. This sometimes also happens with a normal vaccination,” he told the news agency. YEARS.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that by taking Covaxin the Prime Minister had given a clear message to the country. Vardhan “He took COVAXIN, against which a lot of misinformation spread even when it was scientifically perfect”, news agency YEARS quote him as saying.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to take the first dose of COVID-19[female[feminine On India’s first day, the opening of the vaccination campaign for the elderly and people aged 45 and over with co-morbidities should remove any hesitation from people’s minds about the vaccine, the Dr Randeep Guleria, Head of AIIMS.

Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar said that COVID-19[female[feminine the vaccine will be made available free of charge, even in private state hospitals.

The COVID-19[female[feminine the vaccination process at Indira Gandhi Hospital in Nagpur could not start due to a technical problem on the Co-WIN portal.

The next phase of the COVID-19[female[feminine the vaccination campaign for people over 60 and those aged 45 and over with co-morbidities will start from March 1 (tomorrow)and registrations on the Co-WIN 2.0 portal will open at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Citizens will be able to register and make an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu.

Registrations will open at 9 a.m. on March 1 at www.cowin.gov.in, the ministry said.

All citizens aged 60 or over on January 1, 2022 can enroll, in addition to all citizens who are aged or will reach the age of 45 to 59 on January 1. , 2022, and have one of the 20 specified comorbidities.

This information was shared during the orientation workshop organized by the Union Ministry of Health and the National Health Authority (NHA) for the 10,000 private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals grouped together under CGHS and other private hospitals grouped under state government health insurance plans. , on Co-WIN 2.0.

The Ministry of Health has also published a user manual for citizen registration and vaccination appointments.

User manual for registration and appointment for vaccination by Manasi chandu on Scribd

The terms of the new features integrated into the Co-WIN 2.0 digital platform were explained to them.

The private empaneled COVID-19[female[feminine Vaccination centers (CVC) were also trained on various aspects of the vaccination process and the management of adverse events following vaccination (AEFI) by video conference with the support of the National Health Authority (NHA).

“There will only be one live appointment for a recipient at any time for each dose.

“Appointments for any date for a COVID vaccination center will be closed at 3 p.m. on the day for which the slots have been opened,” the ministry said.

For example, for March 1, the time slots will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and appointments can be booked any time before that, subject to availability.

However, on March 1, an appointment can also be booked for any future date for which vaccination slots are available. A slot for the second dose will also be reserved at the same COVID vaccination center on the 29th day of the appointment date for the 1st dose.

If a recipient cancels a first dose appointment, the two-dose appointment will be canceled, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, there will be a registration facility on site so that eligible beneficiaries can enter identified vaccination centers, register and vaccinate.

Eligible persons will be able to register on the Co-WIN 2.0 portal via their mobile number, through a step-by-step process.

With a mobile number, a person can register up to four beneficiaries. However, everyone who is registered to a mobile number will have nothing in common except the mobile number, the ministry said.

The photo ID number of each of these beneficiaries must be different. Citizens can use any of the following photo ID documents to register online: Aadhaar card / letter, Electoral photo ID (EPIC), passport, driver’s license, PAN card , NPR smart card or pension document with photo.

A user guide for citizen registration and vaccination appointment has also been uploaded to the websites of the Union Department of Health and the National Health Authority (NHA).

It was also explained that the central government will source all vaccines and provide them free of charge to states and UTs who in turn will distribute them to government and private COVID vaccination centers (CVCs), the ministry said.

It was reiterated that all vaccines provided to beneficiaries in public health facilities will be completely free, while private facilities cannot charge the beneficiary more than Rs 250 per person per dose (Rs 150 for vaccines and Rs 100 as running costs). ).

Private hospitals will have to remit the cost of the vaccine doses allocated to them to a designated account of the National Health Authority (NHA). The payment gateway for the same is enabled by the NHA on its website, the ministry said.

The Indian government has provided two COVID-19[female[feminine vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, at no cost to states and UTs to immunize healthcare workers (HCs) and frontline workers (field workers) and they will also be able to cover the next priority group, namely 60 years and over, the age group and the age group of 45 to 59 years with pre-specified co-morbidities.

States were urged to operationalize links between CVCs (both public and private facilities) with the closest cold chain points to ensure the proper delivery of vaccines to (CVCs).

The ministry specified 20 comorbidities in the 45-59 age group, including heart failure with hospitalization in the past year, moderate or severe valvular heart disease, coronary artery disease, stroke documented by computed tomography / MRI, diabetes complications) and hypertension under treatment, end-stage renal failure under hemodialysis, diagnosis of any solid cancer from 2000 or currently under cancer treatment for which a medical certificate must be presented.

The ministry shared the simplified one-page certificate format to be signed by any licensed physician.

The certificate can be uploaded to Co-WIN 2.0 by the grantee during self-registration or a hard copy can be submitted by the grantee to the CVC, the ministry said.

With inputs from PTI