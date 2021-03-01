The second phase of vaccination begins; PM Narendra Modi takes the jab





March 1, 2021 at 8:38 pm After a day of fewer than 1,000 cases, Mumbai once again recorded a four-digit increase in the daily number of cases on Sunday. As many as 1,051 people tested positive for the coronavirus during the day, bringing the total number of cases to 3.25,915. Currently, the city has a total of 9,715 active cases and 11,470 deaths. Maharashtra reported 8,293 new cases of COVID-19, 3,753 recoveries and 62 deaths on Sunday. So far, 52,154 people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Up to 20,24,704 people have recovered and 77,008 are being treated.Today, India launched the second phase of the vaccination campaign in which citizens over 60 and over 45-year-olds with comorbidities will be vaccinated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken his first dose of vaccine at AIIMS, Delhi and called on all who are eligible to take the vaccine and make India ‘COVID-19 free’. In Mumbai, eight vaccination centers – five free municipal facilities and three private hospitals where people will have to pay Rs 250 – deployed the drive on Monday. Officials said people would be registered there. At the state level, vaccination is likely to be rolled out in more than 200 centers. Live updates Oops … At least one checkbox must be checked.FILTER UPDATES Text and social Pictures Videos Greater Mumbai Region COVID Update #CoronavirusUpdates March 1, 6:00 p.m. #NaToCorona https://t.co/eNKM6i7eUd – Mumbai, BMC (@mybmc) 1614604225000 Prime Minister Narendra Modi set a precedent by taking the COVID-19 vaccine today. The indigenous vaccine is a living example of autonomous India. In the guise of Lord Hanuman, the Prime Minister introduced a ‘sanjeevani booti’ for the common people to eliminate COVID-19 Ashwini K Choubey, MoS (Health) Watch: PM Narendra Modi arrives for vaccination Indian Prime Minister. Vaccine from India. PM Modi walks to AIIMS like an ordinary citizen to lead the charge in the world… https://t.co/bB16IXW17O – Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) 1614592428000 Supriya Sule receives first dose of her COVID-19 vaccine NCP Minister and MP Supriya Sule received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a municipal hospital in Maharashtra. Sule received a ‘Covishield’ vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune in collaboration with the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca. Sule (51) represents the headquarters of Baramati Lok Sabha in the district of Pune. Supriya Sule receives the vaccine . . ,. . … Https://t.co/eJL5DRTRXH – Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) 1614592755000 Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to be vaccinated tomorrow I will make the reservation today and plan to get the vaccine tomorrow: Union Minister of Health Dr Harsh Vardhan, at ANI… https://t.co/Zu8Oo9t9BC – ANI (@ANI) 1614587387000







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos