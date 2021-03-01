Politics
Boris Johnson’s tunnels and Irish Sea roundabout have sunk serious plans for professor to claim a bridge
Boris Johnson’s plan to build three tunnels under the Irish Sea, with a roundabout under the Isle of Man, has ended any serious discussion of a road or rail crossing to Northern Ireland, according to the one of the UK’s leading architects.
Professor Alan Dunlop, who drew up an earlier plan to build a bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland, has denied the Prime Minister’s latest idea of a link.
And SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has written to the prime minister urging him to abandon the idea altogether.
But Professor Dunlop, a member of the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland, still believes a 25-mile tunnel or bridge is feasible.
He told the Scottish Herald on Sunday that he was concerned that his or another plan for a unique direct link to Northern Ireland would no longer be possible if the information is correct that the PM wants to build three tunnels , two in England and one. of Scotland.
The proposal, first reported in The Sunday Times, includes tunnels from Stranraer, Heysham and near Liverpool, with a roundabout under the Isle of Man.
It was meant to “highlight how crazy this thing is,” the Times reported recently, citing a source close to Downing Street.
“I believe Boris Johnson’s proposal for a roundabout under the Isle of Man has finally put an end to serious thinking about a road and rail tunnel connecting Scotland and Ireland. The idea has been universally accepted. called ridiculous, “Professor Dunlop told the Herald.
Meanwhile, Ms. Mallon expressed her frustration with the vanity projects touted in the media.
“I have been extremely clear with the ministers today – we do not want the Boris Bridge or the Boris Tunnel,” Ms Mallon said. In her letter, she called on British ministers to honor commitments made under the New Decade, New Approach agreement, and to allow local ministers to decide on major infrastructure projects.
“If the money arrives, it cannot be wasted on vanity projects, but must be spent on our agreed and shared commitments to build a better future for all of our citizens,” the minister said.
“Any budget should be based on meeting needs and achieving greater ambitions rather than just putting a cast on it.”
While the idea of a link has drawn criticism and some derision, Network Rail chairman Peter Hendy is studying a proposal for a 25-mile direct rail tunnel and is expected to release his findings on its feasibility in the coming weeks.
Professor Dunlop was one of the first to propose the construction of a bridge over the Irish Sea.
A visiting professor at the Scott Sutherland School of Architecture at Robert Gordon University, he also believes that an underground tunnel fixed to the seabed, but not below, is feasible.
However, in terms of the three tunnels and roundabouts, he said: “I can’t ask myself why Johnson would say that, especially at a time when so much criticism is leveled at the Prime Minister and is called Boris’ burrow.
“It only serves to undermine what I know to be structurally, technically and physically feasible; that is, a tunnel or a bridge that connects Scotland to Ireland. The latest proposal of a round- point under the Isle of Man is not credible. It undermines and threatens the likelihood of a serious feasibility / scoping study for a road and rail tunnel connecting Scotland to Ireland. “
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]