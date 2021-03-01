Boris Johnson’s tunnels and Irish Sea roundabout have sunk serious plans for professor to claim a bridge

Boris Johnson’s plan to build three tunnels under the Irish Sea, with a roundabout under the Isle of Man, has ended any serious discussion of a road or rail crossing to Northern Ireland, according to the one of the UK’s leading architects.

Professor Alan Dunlop, who drew up an earlier plan to build a bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland, has denied the Prime Minister’s latest idea of ​​a link.

And SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has written to the prime minister urging him to abandon the idea altogether.

But Professor Dunlop, a member of the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland, still believes a 25-mile tunnel or bridge is feasible.

He told the Scottish Herald on Sunday that he was concerned that his or another plan for a unique direct link to Northern Ireland would no longer be possible if the information is correct that the PM wants to build three tunnels , two in England and one. of Scotland.

The proposal, first reported in The Sunday Times, includes tunnels from Stranraer, Heysham and near Liverpool, with a roundabout under the Isle of Man.

It was meant to “highlight how crazy this thing is,” the Times reported recently, citing a source close to Downing Street.

“I believe Boris Johnson’s proposal for a roundabout under the Isle of Man has finally put an end to serious thinking about a road and rail tunnel connecting Scotland and Ireland. The idea has been universally accepted. called ridiculous, “Professor Dunlop told the Herald.

Meanwhile, Ms. Mallon expressed her frustration with the vanity projects touted in the media.

“I have been extremely clear with the ministers today – we do not want the Boris Bridge or the Boris Tunnel,” Ms Mallon said. In her letter, she called on British ministers to honor commitments made under the New Decade, New Approach agreement, and to allow local ministers to decide on major infrastructure projects.

“If the money arrives, it cannot be wasted on vanity projects, but must be spent on our agreed and shared commitments to build a better future for all of our citizens,” the minister said.

“Any budget should be based on meeting needs and achieving greater ambitions rather than just putting a cast on it.”

While the idea of ​​a link has drawn criticism and some derision, Network Rail chairman Peter Hendy is studying a proposal for a 25-mile direct rail tunnel and is expected to release his findings on its feasibility in the coming weeks.

Professor Dunlop was one of the first to propose the construction of a bridge over the Irish Sea.

A visiting professor at the Scott Sutherland School of Architecture at Robert Gordon University, he also believes that an underground tunnel fixed to the seabed, but not below, is feasible.

However, in terms of the three tunnels and roundabouts, he said: “I can’t ask myself why Johnson would say that, especially at a time when so much criticism is leveled at the Prime Minister and is called Boris’ burrow.

“It only serves to undermine what I know to be structurally, technically and physically feasible; that is, a tunnel or a bridge that connects Scotland to Ireland. The latest proposal of a round- point under the Isle of Man is not credible. It undermines and threatens the likelihood of a serious feasibility / scoping study for a road and rail tunnel connecting Scotland to Ireland. “