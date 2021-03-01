Turkish company to develop hybrid rocket technology for 2023 lunar mission





An Istanbul-based space technology company is expected to develop genuine hybrid engine technology that will allow Turkey to successfully accomplish its mission to the moon, the Minister of Industry and Technology said on Sunday, Orient yourself citing reports Daily sabah. Working on the design and production aspect of hybrid rocket technologies, Delta V Space Technologies plans to fire its own rocket that will break the space barrier this summer, Varank said on the sidelines of his visit to the company’s facilities. We expect Delta V to develop engines that will make our own shots into space during our lunar mission, the minister said. His remarks come after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month unveiled the country’s ambitious 10-year national space program that includes missions to the moon, sending Turkish astronauts on science missions to space and the development of viable satellite systems at international level. Erdogan said Turkey plans to make first contact with the moon in 2023 when the country marks the centenary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey. The mission to the moon will take place in two stages. As a first step, a hard landing will be carried out on the moon with a national and genuine hybrid rocket which will be put into orbit at the end of 2023 thanks to international cooperation. In 2023, we want to make contact with the moon for the first time using our own national and original technologies, Varank said. First, we will do the first launch into orbit with international cooperation, but we will launch our own national rocket into orbit and meet our spacecraft with the moon, the minister noted. In the second stage in 2028, the country will launch its own rockets into space in the same way it did for the probe. The space roadmap is designed to bring Turkey into the space arena and increase its share in the developing space economy, Varank said. Turkey has very important capacities developed in the space field. We have set important goals in full coordination by combining these capabilities with the national space program prepared by the Turkish Space Agency (TUA), noted the Minister. TUA was formed in 2018 with the aim of joining a handful of other countries with space programs. Hybrid rocket engines offer a significant cost advantage over other rocket engines in the space industry, which is rapidly commercializing, and cost is becoming a major factor. Many developed countries around the world aim to take the lead in this field by developing next-generation systems with hybrid rocket engines. Since 2017, Delta V has been working on the development, technology demonstration and product transformation of chemical rocket engine technologies that can be used in advanced space applications.

