Zambia, Turkey’s strategic partner – The Independent Observer

Zambia’s Honorary Consul in Istanbul Bulent Goktuna said Zambia and Turkey have established mutually beneficial relations which have continued to develop in recent years.

Dr Goktuna said Turkey views Zambia as a strategic partner both in the Southern African region and in the continent as a whole.

Turkey and Zambia have established a very good relationship and it has accelerated during this period and I am happy that there has been an acceleration of the relationship in a positive way, he said.

He was speaking at the Zambian Chancellery in Ankara shortly before handing over a batch of 12 computers and a laptop worth 166,000 Turkish Liras ($ 23,000) to Zambian Ambassador to Turkey, Joseph Chilengi.

Dr Goktuna said the reciprocal high-level visits in July 2018 by President Edgar Lungu and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey, were a demonstration of the growing relations between the two countries.

He welcomed the fact that the reciprocal visits had resulted in the signing of 12 bilateral cooperation agreements in various fields between the two countries.

I am convinced that we will have even stronger relations between Turkey and Zambia and that is our goal. I’m sure a lot of other good things are still to come and that’s just part of it, he said.

He also pledged to work with the Mission to improve relations with countries in the region such as Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, Dr Chilengi thanked Dr Goktuna for the donation and assured that computers would be put to good use to keep the Embassy’s work efficient.

He also praised Dr Goktuna for his long service in Zambia, which dates back to before 2014, when the Zambian Embassy in Ankara was opened.

And Dr Chilengi unveiled a photo wall exhibit of the presidential portraits of the six heads of state who have ruled Zambia since independence in 1964.

