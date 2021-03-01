“No to a man” … Opponent: Turkey urgently needs elections





At a time when Turkish opposition MP Gursel Tekin highlighted the decline of freedoms and information in the country, he stressed the need for Turkey to move from a “one man system” to a parliamentary system and to prepare for legislative elections well in advance. . In detail, MP Tekin, one of the most prominent representatives of the Republican People’s Party, Turkey’s largest opposition party and former vice president, revealed in a statement to Al-Arabiya Net that his country was urgent and urgent for early elections. , which reveal many reasons behind the opposition’s urgent demand for it. The Turkish politician explained that one of those reasons was the worsening economic situation that has plagued Turkey since 2018, adding that the current situation cannot be overcome easily as there are major problems and tensions in the domestic politics and real problems The implementation of the EU gives rules of democracy, in addition to problems related to freedom of the press and the media. And in foreign policy too, there are many problems with the countries of the Middle East and Europe, as well as with all the countries of the world. New country management team He also stressed that to overcome these problems, it was necessary to resort to the will of the people to elect a new political team and a new team to lead Turkey. If this is not done, the seizures will intensify in the next phase. He noted that the opposition demands that a majority of MPs vote on the decision of early elections or that the President of the Republic recognizes his desire for early elections and expects early elections to be held in March. / April 2022. Writing a new constitution ?! Regarding the announcement by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that his party wanted to draft a new constitution for Turkey, Tekin stressed that there were demands and discussions on an amendment to the constitution, but that he would not. approved by Parliament as an amendment to the constitution requires the approval of 400 deputies, which is impossible. In order to put the issue to a public referendum, 360 deputies must be approved, which is also difficult. Therefore, debates and discussions on constitutional amendment between political parties are unnecessary. He also stressed the need for the system of government in Turkey to be a system in accordance with international law, such that the politician is held accountable like any other individual without immunity. Regarding the reality of civil liberties in Turkey and freedom of the press, Tekken reminded the Justice and Development Party of its promises before assuming the presidency, which was to solve the problem of poverty and fight corruption. , bans and bans, but that was not the case. reached because poverty is highest and corruption rate in Turkey has become high according to global data, just as it was no longer relevant for media freedom in Turkey. It is noted that 90% of the media in Turkey are under government control, but the remaining 10% of the media from opposition channels and newspapers are the most viewed and sold, according to Tekin, who also believed that the idea prevention and marginalization of government have serious consequences, especially for the emerging generation, who, as he said, cannot be fooled.

