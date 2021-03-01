SNP London: The will to strengthen the support of Yes at Boris Johnson’s doorstep





As Boris Johnson has made controversial attempts to strengthen the Union, a group of SNP activists engaged at his London gate walk away to step up support for Scottish independence.

Now, with a staggering membership approaching a staggering 700, the SNP London affiliate is now adopting a digital campaign during Covid-19 restrictions and is assembling resources ready for the upcoming independence referendum.

The group are already campaign veterans, drawing news crews from as far away as Canada ahead of the 2015 Westminster election after setting up a hugely successful call center operated out of Clapham. There has in fact been a SNP presence in London since the party’s formation in 1934 and its members have a rich history of supporting the Scottish independence movement. From activists campaigning in Scotland to fundraising, attending conferences and activism in London, the branch has always had a role to play, including in the referendum campaign for independence in London. 2014. READ MORE: Tories plan Union flag blitz in Scottish towns to stop independence “I particularly remember in the last month of indyref 2014 people were calling me from all over Scotland,” said David Nummey, who was in charge of the branch at the time. “Members who had never been active were suddenly taking unpaid leave. People who normally had two weeks in Lanzarote in August decided to spend two weeks in Lesmahagow. People contacted me from the London-Glasgow train to ask if I could find them accommodation as they only had £ 20 on them. And, by the way, they got to Glasgow in 45 minutes! “Others called to go to work, worried about their grandmas in Stirling or Ullapool. Grannies – who all miraculously recovered on September 19 – have often proven to be mainstays of the local Women for Independence group. Since then, section members have remained on the ground in every national election in Scotland. SNP 2019 Westminster candidate Paul Robertson said the branch was one of the first to offer assistance when he was chosen as the party candidate for Banff and Buchan. “The willingness of the London members to jump in a car and drive 650 miles or more through gates in the rural North East has been extremely helpful and appreciated by our local members,” he said. READ MORE: SNP’s indyref2 war chest puts pressure on Unionist and Westminster parties Additionally, Fife, Stirling, Edinburgh and Glasgow have all seen members of the London branch chapping doors and placing leaflets in letterboxes throughout November and December for local SNP candidates. While the Clapham call center is on hiatus due to General Data Protection Regulation concerns, members are using their free time to undertake other important campaign tasks away from their homes, such as typing data and entering tagged registers to activate. The branch is also embracing the digital campaign through other means, such as the Natters podcast on its recently updated London branch website, which is being launched and aims to deliver a more enhanced digital experience. “Natters builds on the hugely popular concept of blether by taking the idea that having a little chat can be a powerful tool,” said Jonathan Spink, head of digital campaigns. “It will primarily aim to provide SNP MSP candidates with a platform to talk about issues that are important to them. There is an urgency around the digital campaign and giving our MSP candidates platforms for their voice is more important than ever. ” The Natters podcast aims to give candidates a ‘booth’ to exhibit their goals, personalities and opinions so people can listen to their main campaign points from the comfort of their own homes. Spink also assists branches across Scotland and spoke at the recent National Assembly, sharing his campaigning experience and new ideas on maximizing digital campaign tools. Like other branches, the London branch has seen a dramatic increase in membership following the 2014 referendum. While the branch’s most important role will be to organize transport and contact local organizers to see where members could be most helpful, other initiatives are underway. READ MORE: An independent Scotland must free itself from the royal family “With nearly 700 members, it’s important that we understand who our members are,” said manager Finlay Royle. “Through a skills audit, we hope to identify members with unique skills and expertise by tapping into the wealth of talent that has seen many top professionals move to London as part of their careers. “We are a unique branch with a very diverse membership, and our members really are our greatest asset. “The enthusiasm of those of us who have left Scotland is just as great as that of Londoners and others who have joined the party in solidarity with our cause. When indyref2 arrives, members of the London branch will volunteer alongside activists across Scotland to earn us our independence. For campaign support, constituency associations and campaigns can contact the London branch www.londonsnp.scot, directly by email [email protected] or via Twitter www.twitter.com/londonsnp.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos