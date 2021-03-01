The Turkish Halkbank scandal … collusion with Iran and corruption in the government

The issue of the Turkish bank “Halkbank” returned to the fore after the huge fanfare it sparked after the bank was accused of playing the role of backdoor to Iran in order to evade crime. US sanctions.

A court in Manhattan, New York, will soon start indicting the bank in order to help Iran circumvent the sanctions and get to the knowledge of the Turkish president, as German newspaper Der Spiegel reported a few days ago. .

And this affair has opened up acts of corruption within the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which since the days of former US President Barack Obama has tried with all his diplomatic and legal means to put US governments under pressure. So that the bank is not condemned and that the Turkish opposition does not take advantage of this issue in the next elections.

Bad consequences

In this context, “Der Spiegel” examined the scenarios that await the Turkish president if the accusations against the bank are proven.

If convicted, Halkbank could face a fine of up to US $ 20 billion or be banned from the international banking system (SWIFT). This means that one of the biggest Turkish banks can no longer participate in international financial transactions, which will likely be the end.

Since the Turkish economy is already in a major crisis, the bankruptcy of “Khalk” is likely to be a coup de grace. Hundreds of thousands of investors in Turkey will lose their savings and the lira will continue to decline.

In addition, economists have warned that the entire Turkish financial sector could collapse, just as it did in 2001 when hundreds of thousands of people slipped into poverty overnight.

The process also has a geopolitical dimension; The Manhattan Federal Supreme Court will consider whether Turkish politicians, including Erdogan, are involved in the sanctioning of the sanctions, a witness said during the trial of the bank’s former deputy executive director Mehmet Hakan Attila.

For this story, Der Spiegel reviewed hundreds of pages of court documents and spoke with a number of officials in Turkey and the United States, most of whom confirmed that the U.S. case against a bank had the potential. destroy political jobs and increase the pressure. on the government of the Turkish president.

Corruption in Erdogan’s government

It appears that this case confirms some of the opposition’s allegations against Erdogan for years that he is circumventing the law and abusing his position to enrich himself and his family.

Former US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson previously told Foreign Policy magazine: “I have concluded that the reason Erdogan continues to be interested in this matter is his concern as to what will emerge or reveal his involvement. “

It should be noted that the problem has also shaken investor confidence in Turkey’s financial sector – at a time when Turkey has become more dependent than ever on foreign capital due to the coronavirus pandemic and the weakness of the country’s currency. country.

The New York lawsuit may just be the start of a long line of lawsuits against the creation of a bank.

The case of establishing a bank dates back to 2017, when US authorities arrested the bank’s former deputy managing director in New York and the then US attorney accused the bank of circumventing US sanctions. in favor of Iran. The judiciary sentenced Attila to 32 months’ imprisonment. The prosecution found the sanction non-dissuasive and the court gave the prosecution until December 6, 2019 the opportunity to explain the reasons for the appeal request, which includes a request for an increase in the sentence, but the prosecution did not submit the merits and withdrew the appeal to be released and returned to Turkey, where he received him at the airport, the former finance and finance minister, Erdogan’s son-in-law , Prat Albayrak, has been appointed head of the Istanbul Stock Exchange.