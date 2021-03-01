Connect with us

Politics

The Turkish Halkbank scandal … collusion with Iran and corruption in the government

Avatar

Published

7 mins ago

on

By


The issue of the Turkish bank “Halkbank” returned to the fore after the huge fanfare it sparked after the bank was accused of playing the role of backdoor to Iran in order to evade crime. US sanctions.

A court in Manhattan, New York, will soon start indicting the bank in order to help Iran circumvent the sanctions and get to the knowledge of the Turkish president, as German newspaper Der Spiegel reported a few days ago. .

And this affair has opened up acts of corruption within the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which since the days of former US President Barack Obama has tried with all his diplomatic and legal means to put US governments under pressure. So that the bank is not condemned and that the Turkish opposition does not take advantage of this issue in the next elections.

Bad consequences

In this context, “Der Spiegel” examined the scenarios that await the Turkish president if the accusations against the bank are proven.

If convicted, Halkbank could face a fine of up to US $ 20 billion or be banned from the international banking system (SWIFT). This means that one of the biggest Turkish banks can no longer participate in international financial transactions, which will likely be the end.

Since the Turkish economy is already in a major crisis, the bankruptcy of “Khalk” is likely to be a coup de grace. Hundreds of thousands of investors in Turkey will lose their savings and the lira will continue to decline.

In addition, economists have warned that the entire Turkish financial sector could collapse, just as it did in 2001 when hundreds of thousands of people slipped into poverty overnight.

The process also has a geopolitical dimension; The Manhattan Federal Supreme Court will consider whether Turkish politicians, including Erdogan, are involved in the sanctioning of the sanctions, a witness said during the trial of the bank’s former deputy executive director Mehmet Hakan Attila.

For this story, Der Spiegel reviewed hundreds of pages of court documents and spoke with a number of officials in Turkey and the United States, most of whom confirmed that the U.S. case against a bank had the potential. destroy political jobs and increase the pressure. on the government of the Turkish president.

Corruption in Erdogan’s government

It appears that this case confirms some of the opposition’s allegations against Erdogan for years that he is circumventing the law and abusing his position to enrich himself and his family.

Former US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson previously told Foreign Policy magazine: “I have concluded that the reason Erdogan continues to be interested in this matter is his concern as to what will emerge or reveal his involvement. “

It should be noted that the problem has also shaken investor confidence in Turkey’s financial sector – at a time when Turkey has become more dependent than ever on foreign capital due to the coronavirus pandemic and the weakness of the country’s currency. country.

The New York lawsuit may just be the start of a long line of lawsuits against the creation of a bank.

The case of establishing a bank dates back to 2017, when US authorities arrested the bank’s former deputy managing director in New York and the then US attorney accused the bank of circumventing US sanctions. in favor of Iran. The judiciary sentenced Attila to 32 months’ imprisonment. The prosecution found the sanction non-dissuasive and the court gave the prosecution until December 6, 2019 the opportunity to explain the reasons for the appeal request, which includes a request for an increase in the sentence, but the prosecution did not submit the merits and withdrew the appeal to be released and returned to Turkey, where he received him at the airport, the former finance and finance minister, Erdogan’s son-in-law , Prat Albayrak, has been appointed head of the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: