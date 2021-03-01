Boris Johnson to present UK COVID school roadmap Oscar James Hampton





Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently pledged to the nation that all British adults will have the opportunity to get the vaccine before the end of July. Nearly 18 million people have already been vaccinated since the pandemic outbreak in 2020, but the Prime Minister is pushing for a faster deployment of the vaccine. Boris Johnson explained that the vaccine will protect vulnerable citizens faster and help ease lockdown rules across the country. While not all going as well as promised, it can only be seen as a step in the right direction for the country. In addition, the progress made by the government must be appreciated given the immense pressure they are under. The original target for all adults over 50 to be offered a vaccination was September, but this target has been revised and the government hopes that a vaccination will be offered to everyone over 50 by the 15th. April. However, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) has yet to prioritize those under 50. This information will be influential at the Prime Minister’s meeting with senior ministers tomorrow, where he will lay out the full ‘road map’ and help ease the lockdown of England. Although the Labor Party is encouraged by the advance in vaccinations, it believes the government should prioritize people because of their profession rather than their age. Shadow Health Secretary Jonathon Ashworth said: “It is perfectly reasonable for key workers to ask when their turn (for the vaccine) is coming.” Many other countries have had similar ideas to the Labor Party, with many countries in Europe prioritizing teachers and other key workers so children can return to school earlier.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos