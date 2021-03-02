Slovakia signs agreement to acquire 2 million doses of Sputnik V

Slovakia signed an agreement to acquire 2 million doses of Russian vaccine against the Sputnik V coronavirus

PRAGUE – Slovakia has signed an agreement to acquire 2 million doses of Russian vaccine against the Sputnik V coronavirus, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Monday.

Matovic said his country will receive 1 million shots over the next two months, with another million arriving in May and June.

Slovakia is the second country in the European Union to use the vaccine, which has not been approved by the European Medicines Agency, after Hungary. It was not registered by the Slovak pharmaceutical authority, but the deal was made possible by the approval of the Minister of Health, Marek Krajcis.

Matovic said the nation of 5.4 million people would be able to speed up the vaccination program by 40%.

Slovakia has so far administered 305,832 injections of Western vaccines which it received under an agreement with the EU. To speed up what is seen as slow delivery in the EU, the country has started looking for other options.

No one has a recipe other than the need to vaccinate, Krajci said.

Slovakia has emerged as the country with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths by population size in the world amid an outbreak of a rapidly spreading British coronavirus variant.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Slovak hospitals hit a new high of 4,008 on Sunday, a situation that recently prompted leaders to seek outside help.

The seven-day moving average of daily deaths has not risen or increased over the past two weeks, remaining at 1.79 deaths per 100,000 people from February 14 through Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The country plans to tighten its already strict lockdown on Wednesday.

The Matovics coalition government initially rejected a plan to acquire Sputnik V on February 18 after one of its four coalition partners vetoed the move.

Matovic kept the deal a secret, announcing it only on Monday after a military cargo plane containing 200,000 doses of the vaccine landed in the town of Kosice in eastern Slovakia.

This decision will likely lead to further tensions within his center-right coalition.

Deputy Prime Minister Veronika Remisova, who heads the party For People Who Disagreed With The Plan Before, Said Any Vaccine To Be Used In Her Country Must Be Registered By EMA, The European Regulator medication.

An MP from his party, Tomas Valasek, immediately announced that he was leaving the coalition because of the deal.

Not on my behalf, Valasek said about it.

Krajci said authorities could start administering the vaccine in about two weeks.

I am happy that Slovak citizens have this vaccine available to them, he said, adding that it will be administered on a voluntary basis.

As Western vaccines slowly roll out across the 27 EU member states, Polish President Andrzej Duda spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday and asked him about the possibility of Poland purchasing vaccines made in China.

Duda’s aide Krzysztof Szczerski said whether Poland ends up buying Chinese vaccines will be a decision of the Polish government, but Duda praised the Chinese leadership’s willingness to make his country’s vaccines a public good. global.

So far, Poland, like Slovakia, only uses western-made vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

