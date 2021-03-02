Politics
Big names get vaccinated as Covid-19 2.0 vaccination kicks off
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Interior Minister Amit Shah and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu were among the host of senior leaders who took the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday with the start of the next phase of the vaccination campaign. The second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination began on March 1 for people aged over 60 and for people aged 45 and over with specified comorbidities. According to the ministry, 25 lakh potential beneficiaries registered on the Co-Win portal on Monday.
On March 1, India woke up to news of Prime Minister Modi receiving the first dose of Indian-made Covaxin, dispelling hesitation over the COVID-19 vaccine. “I took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS,” PM Modi tweeted with his photo of receiving the vaccine.
“It is remarkable how quickly our doctors and scientists have worked to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19,” the Prime Minister added. Once the vaccination was over, PM Modi remarked that he did not even realize it had been done.
Union Interior Minister Amit Shah also received the first COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. According to officials in his ministry, doctors at Medanta hospital administered the vaccine to Shah.
The vice president took his first dose of the vaccine at Government Medical College in Chennai.
“I call on all eligible people to proactively get vaccinated and join the fight against the novel coronavirus,” Naidu tweeted.
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also joined the campaign and received the first dose of Covaxin.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and NCP Chairman Sharad Pawar also took the hit.
In addition, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today.
Nitish Kumar received the dose at IGIMS Hospital in Patna in the presence of Bihar Minister of Health Mangal Pandey and called on people not to let their guard down following the drastic drop in active cases in the State.
Governors of Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Punjab also received the shot, in addition to Union Minister Jitendra Singh as the country opened its vaccination program which began on January 16 for workers in the health and sanitation.
The co-founders of tech giant Infosys NR Narayanamurthy and K Gopalakrishnan, author Sudha Murty, the 102-year-old relative of former Foreign Minister Nirupama Menon Rao joined several other elderly people to get vaccinated in Karnataka.
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 1.47 crore today, according to a statement from the Union Ministry of Health
The nationwide vaccination campaign was rolled out on January 16, 2021 and the vaccination of frontline workers (field workers) began on February 2, 2021. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination began today for persons over 60 years of age and for persons aged 45 and over with specified comorbid conditions.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]