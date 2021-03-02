Big names get vaccinated as Covid-19 2.0 vaccination kicks off

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Interior Minister Amit Shah and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu were among the host of senior leaders who took the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday with the start of the next phase of the vaccination campaign. The second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination began on March 1 for people aged over 60 and for people aged 45 and over with specified comorbidities. According to the ministry, 25 lakh potential beneficiaries registered on the Co-Win portal on Monday.

On March 1, India woke up to news of Prime Minister Modi receiving the first dose of Indian-made Covaxin, dispelling hesitation over the COVID-19 vaccine. “I took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS,” PM Modi tweeted with his photo of receiving the vaccine.

“It is remarkable how quickly our doctors and scientists have worked to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19,” the Prime Minister added. Once the vaccination was over, PM Modi remarked that he did not even realize it had been done.

Union Interior Minister Amit Shah also received the first COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. According to officials in his ministry, doctors at Medanta hospital administered the vaccine to Shah.

The vice president took his first dose of the vaccine at Government Medical College in Chennai.

“I call on all eligible people to proactively get vaccinated and join the fight against the novel coronavirus,” Naidu tweeted.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also joined the campaign and received the first dose of Covaxin.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also took the hit.

Nitish Kumar received the dose at IGIMS Hospital in Patna in the presence of Bihar Minister of Health Mangal Pandey and called on people not to let their guard down following the drastic drop in active cases in the State.

Governors of Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Punjab also received the shot, in addition to Union Minister Jitendra Singh as the country opened its vaccination program which began on January 16 for workers in the health and sanitation.

The co-founders of tech giant Infosys NR Narayanamurthy and K Gopalakrishnan, author Sudha Murty, the 102-year-old relative of former Foreign Minister Nirupama Menon Rao joined several other elderly people to get vaccinated in Karnataka.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 1.47 crore today, according to a statement from the Union Ministry of Health

The nationwide vaccination campaign was rolled out on January 16, 2021 and the vaccination of frontline workers (field workers) began on February 2, 2021. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination began today for persons over 60 years of age and for persons aged 45 and over with specified comorbid conditions.