Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for ‘food processing revolution’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on Monday that new laws governing agricultural marketing would give farmers more avenues to sell their crops, and said the time had come for a food processing revolution. Emphasizing the need to make the country’s agricultural sector globally competitive, he said farmers would be able to get better prices on the global processed food market.

Modi said there was a need to strengthen private sector participation in agricultural research and development.

Addressing agriculture, dairy and fisheries stakeholders from both the public and private sectors (including cooperatives) during a webinar on budget arrangements related to this segment of the economy, Modi said : Today is the need of the hour that farmers produce in the country has more and more options in the market. The country is suffering the loss it has suffered by limiting farmers only to produce. We need to develop the country’s agricultural sector into a global market for processed foods.

The prime minister also said that farmers should have alternatives so as not to limit their scope to grow only wheat and paddy. We can experiment with growing organic food on vegetables used in salad preparations, Modi said, urging agricultural scientists to work in this area. He suggested tapping into new global markets for the export of millet, which is increasingly preferred as an immunity-boosting cereal after the Covid-19 pandemic.

With Indian agricultural research dominated by public sector institutes led by the Indian Agricultural Research Council (ICAR), Modi said there was a need to increase private sector participation. In terms of R&D, I’m not just talking about developing seeds, but scientifically developing an entire ecosystem linked to a crop. There is a need to take a holistic approach, for the entire grow cycle, Modi said.

In the FY22 budget, the agricultural research and education department was allocated Rs 8,514 crore, up just 2% from BE of FY21. Not only that, almost 70% of the allocation will go to the functioning of ICAR and its affiliated institutes. Compared to this, Syngentas’ top global R&D spending was $ 918 million (Rs 6,755 crore) in 2019.

There is a need to improve the national environment to help the private sector do research before applying for their participation, said a seed industry official requesting anonymity. When Monsanto marketed its GM cotton in India in 2002, it not only helped the country become self-sufficient, but India became the world’s largest cotton exporter. After such an achievement, suddenly the government brought back the price controls 2-3 years ago, did not approve the commercialization of new seeds and Monsanto announced not to release any technology in India, the official said. industry.

On the controversial issue of contract farming (farmers are campaigning against a new law, claiming it could allow companies to usurp their land), Modi said contract farming is practiced in India in some form or form. another for a long time now. But the goal should be to try not only to make contract farming a business, but stakeholders will need to take responsibility for the land on which it is practiced.

Listing the budget proposals related to the agricultural sector, he said that the agricultural credit target has been increased to `16.50 lakh crore with priority to the livestock, dairy and fisheries sectors, from the Fund. rural infrastructure at 40,000 crore (from `30,000 crore), micro irrigation fund doubled to Rs 10,000 crore, Operation Green program expanded to 22 perishable crops (from three crops) and target is to link 1,000 additional mandis to e-NAM (already 1,000 connected mandis). All these measures will help 12 crores of marginal small farmers, who are the driving force of the rural economy, he added.

Modi also searched previous governments, saying the food processing revolution should have been done two or three decades ago. 21st century India needs a post-harvest or food processing revolution and value addition in the context of growing agricultural production. It would have been good for the country if it had been done 2-3 decades ago, Modi said.