As economy rebounds, Chinese parliament must tackle long-term pitfalls

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s annual session of parliament to chart course for economic recovery and unveil five-year plan to avoid stagnation, as strategic rivalry with the United States spurs consumer and tech focus local.

Photos of Chinese President Xi Jinping overlook a street before the National People’s Congress (NPC) in Shanghai, China on March 1, 2021. Photo taken on March 1, 2021. REUTERS / Aly Song

The National Peoples Congress (NPC) opens on Friday, when Premier Li Keqiang presents the 2021 labor report, which for the second year in a row is not expected to include an explicit economic growth target, sources said. , due to disruption caused by COVID. -19 pandemic.

On the same day, China will also release its 14th Five-Year Plan, a plan for 2021-2025 that calls for accelerating reforms to unleash new engines of growth and make the economy more innovative. Sources said that one of the goals of the plan will be to achieve economic growth of around 5% on average.

China could also implement electoral reforms in Hong Kong, where Beijing has tightened its grip since imposing national security legislation last year after months of turmoil in 2019. Reforms will bolster ambition of Beijing to ensure that Chinese territory is run by patriots, and further marginalize pro-democracy candidates.

This year, the NPC, which takes place in the huge Great Hall of the People opposite Tiananmen Square in central Beijing, is returning to its traditional start on March 5 after the delay caused by last year’s pandemic.

The 14th Five-Year Plan will put science, technology and innovation at near top priority, China Policy, a Beijing-based consultancy, said in a recent report.

As tensions between Beijing and Washington escalated, US bans on supplying semiconductors to major telecommunications equipment maker Huawei have exposed China’s dependence on imported technology.

Beyond increasing productivity, increasing consumption, revitalizing the countryside and cleaning up the environment, becoming a scientific and technological powerhouse is a national security issue, China Policy said. .

AVOID TRAPS

President Xi Jinping, whose leadership has been polished nationally by China’s recovery from COVID-19 despite criticism of his early handling of the epidemic, aims to make China a high-income country of by 2025 and a moderately developed country by 2035, when its economy is expected. to double the 2020 level.

To realize its ambition to make China a global power, the new five-year plan will need to guide the world’s second-largest economy beyond the so-called middle-income trap – where countries fail to boost productivity and move up the global value chain.

China must make inroads in key areas vulnerable to foreign technological clutches, such as chips, lithography machines and operating systems, Jia Kang, head of the Chinese Academy of New Economy, told Reuters. supply side.

The plan will not be limited to the fourteenth five-year period, it will be connected to 2035 – how can we achieve sustainable development after getting around the middle-income trap, Jia said.

The London-based Center for Economics and Business Research predicts that China will overtake the United States as the world’s largest economy in 2028, five years ahead of schedule, due to the two countries’ contrasting recoveries from the pandemic .

UNMATCHED RECOVERY

Policymakers will reduce support for the economy this year after last year’s round of stimulus measures, but tread cautiously for fear of derailing a recovery that remains uneven, as consumption slows and small businesses are struggling, politicians said.

Ahead of the meeting, policy advisers recommended a 2021 budget deficit ranging from 3% to 3.5% of GDP, up from more than 3.6% last year.

China’s recovery has yet to reach a solid base, the Politburo, a leading decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, said on Friday.

The economy could grow 8-9% in 2021, but resuming a low base in 2020 would not mean China has returned to a period of strong growth, central bank policy adviser Liu Shijin said on Friday. .