PLI Schemes: PM Modi to meet with captains of industry on March 5





The idea was to attract mainly large companies to create global champions outside India who have the potential to grow using cutting edge technology and thus can penetrate global value chains. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to meet with the captains of India Inc on March 5 to deliberate on various production-related incentive programs (PLIs) that have been announced in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak to attract investment from large companies and stimulate manufacturing. Industry leaders expected to attend the virtual meeting are N Chandrasekaran (Tata Sons), RC Bhargava (Maruti Suzuki India), Sajjan Jindal (JSW Steel), TV Narendran (Tata Steel), Gopal Vittal (Bharti Airtel), Pawan Goenka (M&M) and Sangita Reddy (Apollo hospitals), Satish reddy (Dr Reddys), Manish Sharma (Panasonic India), Manoj Kohli (SoftBank India), Hemant malik (ITC) and RS Sodhi (Amul). Their feedback will be used to further strengthen the implementation of these programs, a government official said. By eliminating the historic and costly bias in favor of small businesses, the government has allocated a lot of money to large businesses under the PLI programs. Total incentives under 13 such programs, covering sectors such as telecommunications, electronics, auto parts, pharmaceuticals, chemical cells and textiles, amounted to Rs 1.97 lakh crore on a period of five years. The idea was to attract mainly large companies to create global champions outside India who have the potential to grow using cutting edge technology and thus can penetrate global value chains. The virtual meeting is one of the various initiatives of the Modi governments to quickly revive the growth impulses through a virtuous cycle of investments and to mitigate the blows of Covid on the economy. The Prime Minister has already organized a series of webinars on various budget proposals for FY22 to ensure proper and swift implementation. Investments remain central to the story of the country’s resurgence, as private consumption has been severely damaged by income losses in the wake of the pandemic. Although a contraction in gross fixed capital formation reversed a 46.4% year-over-year decline in the first quarter to register a 2.6% increase in the three months to December , it remained well below the trend. Private consumption, meanwhile, fell at a faster pace of 2.4% in the December quarter. As companies go through the reset phase after the lockdown brakes are substantially lifted, the government is hoping to make a sustained effort now to attract investors. Addressing a virtual roundtable of mostly foreign investors, Prime Minister Modi pledged in November 2020 everything needed to make India the engine of global growth. He called on the top executives of 20 pension and world wealth management funds that together manage around $ 6 trillion in assets to be a part of the country’s exciting progress. Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest NAV, mutual fund portfolio, see latest IPO news, top performing IPOs , calculate your tax using the income tax calculator, know the markets Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos