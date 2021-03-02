Why is China pursuing Hong Kong so harshly?

Hong Kong officials on Sunday charged 47 pro-democracy activists with conspiring to subversion against the Chinese government under the National Security Law it imposed on the city last summer. Beijing must be happy with the capture, which elegantly puts under one indictment both supporters of outright Hong Kong independence and the city’s staunchly old school opposition. The People’s Republic of China is now safe. Glory to its leader.

But what exactly was the crime of these criminals? Organize or participate in primaries in July before the legislative elections initially scheduled for September, and dare to develop a strategy. If the pro-democracy camp gets a majority, some participants said at the time, it could reject the government’s budget, possibly forcing it to resign. Under Hong Kong law, the CEO must resign if the budget is rejected twice.

In the end, authorities postponed the elections, citing health risks from the pandemic. (The opposition said the real reason was fear of a meteoric defeat.) And now the government says what was a perfectly legal election strategy amounts to an act of subversion against Beijing, punishable by life in prison. , possibly served in China. .

The assault continues in other ways as well. Journalists are arrested for criticizing the Hong Kong government or for investigating police brutality. Radio Television Hong Kong, the public broadcaster, can no longer broadcast BBC programs. A student union is silenced for its political views. The government plans to demand that district councilors, the vast majority of whom are in the political opposition, pledge their loyalty to Beijing or be disqualified.

Why does Beijing still attack Hong Kong so harshly when repression generates repression from much of the world?

One explanation is that there is a wedge between China’s national interests and the personal ambitions of its leader, Xi Jinping.

Xi appears determined to remain president beyond his second term; he maneuvered to have term limits removed in 2018. His many titles and powers today, he is also general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party surpass those of any of his predecessors, including even Mao, who founded the communist republic. Yet to stay, Mr. Xi must deliver something monumental.

And he’s not up to the task.

Mr Xis claims to have eradicated poverty in China was disappointed by no less than Premier Li Keqiang, who said last year that the income of some 600 million people, nearly 43% of the population, did not was not even enough to rent a room in a middle. Chinese city. Corruption has worsened despite Mr. X’s aggressive anti-corruption campaign, according to some international rankings. China’s GDP growth rate has been steadily declining since 2010.

Struggling to score points on domestic issues, Xi tried to overtake flagship projects overseas. With checkered results.

The Belt and Road initiative, signed by Mr. Xis, has prompted some participating countries to ask for debt relief, even as major Chinese banks appear to be reducing their investment in the project. Its increasingly claimed governments over parts of the South China Sea have upset countries in the region and attracted the attention of U.S. navies and their allies.

The trade and technology wars waged by President Donald J. Trump have put Xi on the defensive. Huawei, after being carefully nurtured to become a kingpin in China’s tech industry, is in free fall and is selling assets. The European Union may have been criticized for signing the Comprehensive Investment Agreement with China in December despite human rights violations in Xinjiang, but for anyone reading the fine print, the deal reveals major concessions from Beijing, notably opening up access to its market for manufactured products.

Then there are the big prices closer to home: Taiwan and Hong Kong. Any vigorous military movement against Taiwan would be risky and failure would doom Mr. Xis’ career. The fruit at hand is to bring Hong Kong back into the bosom of Beijing: the President of China is seizing it.

Yet even this is tricky because it could destroy Hong Kong, which is the freest form of transportation of goods, capital and people between the Chinese mainland and the West. This loss would be colossal for Beijing, and there is evidence that Mr. Xis’ opponents in the Chinese Communist Party, especially President Jiang Zemin’s political heirs, reacted with concern and made Mr. Xi feel threatened.

An implicit indication of this is its repression. Here’s a telling example: China’s official news agency Xinhua published a harsh comment in mid-December against soft-bone patients worshiping America, calling them capitulationists, a Mao-era term used. to denounce the disloyalty of suspected party members. to have adhered to Western ideology.

A fundamental strategy of Deng Xiaopings, China’s leader from 1978 to 1989, was to rule Hong Kong with a relatively light hand until the city fully returned to Chinese control in 2047, and while waiting to exploit what Hong Kong would offer the mainland, before turning the table to the West. But Xi, who is looking forward to securing a historic victory before his term ends, is stepping up the timeline.

As fast as he moves, however, Xi will fail to quell opposition in Hong Kong. It will only transform it.

The National Security Law has put an end to protests, it clamps down on open calls for Hong Kong independence or simply its right to self-determination, and it silences much of the formal opposition. But a wing of the pro-democracy movement is rapidly growing abroad, supported by the flood of political emigrants leaving the city. This diaspora will help maintain resistance in the country, however, this branch of the movement may appear to be becoming moderate.

The drive to redefine an identity of Hong Kong that is politically, culturally and linguistically independent from the mainland has gained momentum over the past decade and will only accelerate. Expect the pro-democracy movement to move further away from the umbrella revolution ethos of 2014, with its Gandhian pacifism and calls for respect for political rights.

Many activists I know might not say this openly for fear of repression, but a new spirit seems to be animating them, especially young people: the right to rebel forcefully against an unjust government, much like, for example , during the American Revolution. against the British at the end of the 18th century.

Resistance from Hong Kong and the means of mobilization continue to adapt to Beijing’s repression. Think of insects with computer weapons; Think of self-sufficient swarms: an ever-larger set of small units, each with their own goals and plans of action, but all determined to fight the puppet house regime and replace it with a democracy.

Many of these swarms are multiplying abroad. Many are pressuring host governments to impose sanctions against the CCP; others are building networks among Hong Kongers in the diaspora. Some are trying to set up a shadow parliament.

More and more activists abroad are working quietly, and many in Hong Kong have gone silent, even underground.

The Hong Kong authorities know this, of course, and they are leaving nothing to chance. They are considering, for example, criminalizing the possession of gun components after some people in Hong Kong have reportedly received gun parts in the mail from overseas. In other words, the authorities are worried about the armed rebellion. But if an armed rebellion ever breaks out, only Beijing, and especially Mr. Xi, will be to blame.