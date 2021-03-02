Politics
PM Modi receives the first blow as the second stage of the inoculation campaign begins
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the first dose of the Covid-19 Covaxin vaccine, which was locally developed by Bharat Biotech, on Monday, as India’s infectious disease vaccination campaign entered phase two to cover around 270 million people .
The Prime Minister, to whom the dose was administered at the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), appealed to all those eligible for the last phase of vaccination to get vaccinated. Modi reached the first hospital on Monday morning and was administered Covaxin by nurse P Niveda, who is from Pondicherry. Another nurse, Rosamma Anil from Kerala, also assisted in the process.
I took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked quickly to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all who were eligible to get vaccinated. Together let’s make India COVID-19 free !, tweeted the PM.
On Monday, the government opened up the Covid-19 vaccination to people over 60 and people aged 45 or older with specific comorbidities.
The prime minister opting for the locally developed vaccine was seen as a move to support the Make in India campaign and to counter speculation about the vaccine’s efficacy and safety. Besides Covaxin, India has approved Oxford-AstraZenecas Covishield for emergency use.
PM took COVAXIN Bharat Biotechs made in India and showed both vaccines to be safe and effective. We need to come forward and take the available vaccine. There has been controversy comparing one vaccine to one that has been put to rest, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria told ANI.
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech tweeted that he was inspired and honored by PM Modis’ remarkable commitment to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
According to people familiar with the developments, PM Modi opted for an early morning slot at the busy hospital and to avoid inconvenience to the general public, no traffic restrictions were imposed. With a traditional Assamese stole draped over his shoulders, the prime minister chatted with nurses as the vaccine was administered. Realizing that AIIMS staff might be nervous around him, he struck up a conversation with them before receiving the vaccine and joked if they were going to use a needle intended for veterinary purposes. When two nurses failed to understand the question, he explained that politicians are known to have very thick skin, a person familiar with the developments said.
Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said: In the PM inoculation visuals there was gamcha (Assam), and the nurses who vaccinated him were from Kerala and Pondicherry. Coincidentally, there are elections in these states. It would have been five states if he had also carried the photo of Rishi Aurobindos and Geetanjali.
AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi said the government should clarify whether Covishield is not good for people over 65. Everyone in the country will need to take the coronavirus vaccine, whether it’s Covishield or Covaxin. I have a question, the German government said that Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India … the data posted on the AstraZeneca website says it is good for them. people between 18 and 64 years old. years. It is not effective on those above 64. PM Modi was injected with Covaxin. I want to ask the government to clear up the confusion, he said.
Prime Minister Modi taking Covaxin should remove any doubts people have about its side effects, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, stressing that no deaths have occurred so far due to vaccination against Covid-19 in the country. Vardhan said if a death occurs within days of receiving the vaccine, it cannot be linked to the vaccination. Each of those deaths is the subject of a scientific investigation, he said.
As the vaccination campaign began, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and several Union ministers, including Interior Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Minister Jitendra Singh and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also received the vaccine. The leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, Sharad Pawar, also received the shot.
Several ministers eligible for the vaccine are in the process of finalizing their vaccination schedules. BJP MPs, senior leaders and ministers eligible for the vaccine will take the vaccines at private hospitals where they will be billed for. No one, including the prime minister, skipped the line or received preferential treatment, said a person familiar with the matter.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]