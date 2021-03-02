PM Modi receives the first blow as the second stage of the inoculation campaign begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the first dose of the Covid-19 Covaxin vaccine, which was locally developed by Bharat Biotech, on Monday, as India’s infectious disease vaccination campaign entered phase two to cover around 270 million people .

The Prime Minister, to whom the dose was administered at the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), appealed to all those eligible for the last phase of vaccination to get vaccinated. Modi reached the first hospital on Monday morning and was administered Covaxin by nurse P Niveda, who is from Pondicherry. Another nurse, Rosamma Anil from Kerala, also assisted in the process.

I took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked quickly to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all who were eligible to get vaccinated. Together let’s make India COVID-19 free !, tweeted the PM.

On Monday, the government opened up the Covid-19 vaccination to people over 60 and people aged 45 or older with specific comorbidities.

The prime minister opting for the locally developed vaccine was seen as a move to support the Make in India campaign and to counter speculation about the vaccine’s efficacy and safety. Besides Covaxin, India has approved Oxford-AstraZenecas Covishield for emergency use.

PM took COVAXIN Bharat Biotechs made in India and showed both vaccines to be safe and effective. We need to come forward and take the available vaccine. There has been controversy comparing one vaccine to one that has been put to rest, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria told ANI.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech tweeted that he was inspired and honored by PM Modis’ remarkable commitment to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

According to people familiar with the developments, PM Modi opted for an early morning slot at the busy hospital and to avoid inconvenience to the general public, no traffic restrictions were imposed. With a traditional Assamese stole draped over his shoulders, the prime minister chatted with nurses as the vaccine was administered. Realizing that AIIMS staff might be nervous around him, he struck up a conversation with them before receiving the vaccine and joked if they were going to use a needle intended for veterinary purposes. When two nurses failed to understand the question, he explained that politicians are known to have very thick skin, a person familiar with the developments said.

Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said: In the PM inoculation visuals there was gamcha (Assam), and the nurses who vaccinated him were from Kerala and Pondicherry. Coincidentally, there are elections in these states. It would have been five states if he had also carried the photo of Rishi Aurobindos and Geetanjali.

AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi said the government should clarify whether Covishield is not good for people over 65. Everyone in the country will need to take the coronavirus vaccine, whether it’s Covishield or Covaxin. I have a question, the German government said that Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India … the data posted on the AstraZeneca website says it is good for them. people between 18 and 64 years old. years. It is not effective on those above 64. PM Modi was injected with Covaxin. I want to ask the government to clear up the confusion, he said.

Prime Minister Modi taking Covaxin should remove any doubts people have about its side effects, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, stressing that no deaths have occurred so far due to vaccination against Covid-19 in the country. Vardhan said if a death occurs within days of receiving the vaccine, it cannot be linked to the vaccination. Each of those deaths is the subject of a scientific investigation, he said.

As the vaccination campaign began, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and several Union ministers, including Interior Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Minister Jitendra Singh and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also received the vaccine. The leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, Sharad Pawar, also received the shot.

Several ministers eligible for the vaccine are in the process of finalizing their vaccination schedules. BJP MPs, senior leaders and ministers eligible for the vaccine will take the vaccines at private hospitals where they will be billed for. No one, including the prime minister, skipped the line or received preferential treatment, said a person familiar with the matter.