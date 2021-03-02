WHO warns of rebound; NYC Variant Under Scrutiny: Virus …

(Bloomberg) –

The European Commission is expected to unveil a digital vaccine passport proposal this month, which could facilitate a return to normal for those vaccinated. But critics say it can be discriminatory and invade privacy.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsonmovedto reassure the public about the emergence of a Brazilian variant. Italy will tighten borders in some cities, Oslo will close restaurants and shops, and Finland has triggered a state of emergency. France needs another four to six weeks before the government can start lifting the curbs, President Emmanuel Macron has signaled.

Key developments:

NYC Variation Sparks Concern in Fauci (1:40 p.m. NY)

A new variant of Covid-19 detected in New York, which now crosses various neighborhoods, is being watched very closely by US health officials, Anthony Fauci said on Monday.

The variant, known scientifically as B.1.526, likely started in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan, Fauci, one of President Joe Biden’s main advisers on the pandemic, said at a press briefing. . It is one of five worrisome variants currently being tracked nationally by health officials.

Recent research suggests that B.1.526 needs to be closely monitored for its ability to evade both monoclonal antibodies and, to some extent, vaccine-induced antibody, said Fauci, who also heads the National Institute. allergies and infectious diseases.

It’s something we take very, very seriously, said Fauci.

WHO warns of rebound in infection (1:15 p.m., NY)

Global cases increased for the first time in nearly two months over the past week, mostly in the Americas, Europe and Southeast Asia, the World Health Organization said. Part of the reason is that countries are easing restrictions, people are lowering their guard and variants are spreading, WHO officials said at a press briefing on Monday.

People should continue to limit contact, avoid crowds, and enforce hygiene measures while the vaccines are being rolled out.

If last week tells us anything, it’s that this virus will rebound, said Maria van Kerkhove, the group’s technical manager on Covid-19. This virus will rebound if we let it. We cannot allow it to take off again.

No al fresco dining in Austria until Easter (12.55pm NY)

Austria extended lockdown measures for the majority of the country on Monday following government meetings with scientists, opposition parties and provincial governors in Vienna. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has even ruled out alfresco dining until Easter, as incidence rates in eastern parts of the country have doubled to around 200 over the past month. Only restaurants and cafes in the far-western province of Vorarlberg have been given the green light to reopen from March 15 after the fall in infections.

Pennsylvania eases restrictions (11:45 a.m. NY)

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said he was easing restrictions, including revising maximum occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor events, as well as ending out-of-state travel restrictions.

There is light at the end of the tunnel. Wolf said in a tweet. COVID-19 cases are on the decline and more are being vaccinated.

Outdoor events are now allowed at a maximum occupancy rate of 20%, regardless of the size of the site, the governor said. Participants and workers should be six feet (1.8 meters) apart. Indoor sites can have an occupancy of 15%.

Outdoor events are now allowed at a maximum occupancy rate of 20%, regardless of the size of the site, the governor said. Participants and workers should be six feet (1.8 meters) apart. Indoor sites can have an occupancy of 15%.

J&J is looking for partners to boost the offer (11:15 a.m. NY)

Johnson & Johnson is seeking manufacturing partnerships to increase supply of its Covid-19 vaccine which was cleared by U.S. regulators on Saturday, CEO Alex Gorsky said.

J&J will deliver 3.9 million doses of its vaccine in a single shot within the next 24 to 48 hours, Gorsky said Monday in a telephone interview. The company wants to accelerate its schedule of providing enough vaccine to immunize 20 million Americans by the end of the month and a total of 100 million by the end of June, he said.

We’re doing everything we can in partnership with the U.S. government and other outside manufacturers to see what we can do to speed up and increase that number as well, Gorsky said.

New York mayor wants more photos for residents (11 a.m. NY)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said many of the vaccines at large state-run vaccination sites in the city are not intended for local residents. He said 43% of the vaccines at the massive vaccination site at the Javits Center convention site went to non-urban residents. Three-quarters of the shots at the Aqueduct Race Track in Queens, which is near one of the city’s hardest hit areas, were directed at people who do not live in the city, did he declare.

Poland can buy Chinese vaccines (10:30 a.m. NY)

The Polish government will discuss the potential purchase of Covid-19 vaccines with its Chinese counterparts, according to a reading of a phone call Monday between Presidents Andrzej Duda and Xi Jinping. Details of possible supplies will be determined by a special working group.

Poland has already administered 8.39 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine per 100 people, one of the highest rates in the EU, according to Bloomberg Tracker.

EU vaccine passports are getting closer (10:05 a.m. NY)

The European Commissionto unveila proposal this month for a digital digital pass, which will provide proof that a person has been vaccinated, recovered from Covid-19, or has tested negative.

The proposals aim to facilitate travel within the European Union on the basis of this medical data which will be available in this green digital pass, Commission spokesman Eric Mamer told reporters in Brussels on Monday.

But countries including France have raised objections on the grounds that the policy may discriminate against unvaccinated people and violate personal data.

Frances Curbs ready to be extended (7:30 a.m. NY)

France needs another four to six weeks before the government can start lifting the restrictions, Agence France-Presse reported on Monday, citing President Emmanuel Macron’s words. The country is already enforcing a nationwide curfew that runs from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., but officials have warned more curfews may be needed.

State of Emergency of Finland (7:15 a.m. NY)

Finland has declared a state of emergency, allowing the government to close bars and stop eating in restaurants for three weeks from March 8. It is preparing an assistance program for affected businesses.

In addition, the government could use emergency powers to restrict the movement of people at a later stage, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said.

New Iranian cases hit high in three months (7:00 a.m. NY)

Iran has recorded 108 deaths from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest since January 4 and the first time in seven weeks that the country has passed 100 deaths from Covid-19 in one day. The number of new daily cases increased by 8,510, the highest since December 11, the health ministry reported. Iran now has 60,181 deaths from the virus with more than 1.6 million infections.

–With help from Shelly Banjo, Jonathan Tiron and Corinne Gretler.