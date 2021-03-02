Copying China’s online blockade – The New York Times

This article is part of the On Tech newsletter. You can register here to receive it during the week.

The Chinese government orders the Great Firewall, a sophisticated technology and people system that blocks foreign websites, distorts online conversations, and punishes people for straying.

I spoke with my colleague Paul Mozur, who has written for years on technology and politics in China, about what he called big and small firewalls by the governments of Myanmar, Russia, Uganda and other countries that are also trying to control online activities to varying degrees. .

Shira: Please explain China’s internet control system first.

Paul: It’s a combination of blocking almost any foreign website you can think of and providing an informative environment that reinforces what the Chinese government and the Chinese Communist Party are saying about the world.

The checks are complete. A huge government bureaucracy monitors online activity, and an army of volunteers report that content is censored and helps spread positive messages about government initiatives. Companies are tasked with extracting material from the Internet, and engineering teams are dispatched to create artificial intelligence tools to help them. Entrepreneurs provide the labor force for industrial-scale censorship.