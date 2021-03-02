Politics
Copying China’s online blockade – The New York Times
The Chinese government orders the Great Firewall, a sophisticated technology and people system that blocks foreign websites, distorts online conversations, and punishes people for straying.
I spoke with my colleague Paul Mozur, who has written for years on technology and politics in China, about what he called big and small firewalls by the governments of Myanmar, Russia, Uganda and other countries that are also trying to control online activities to varying degrees. .
Shira: Please explain China’s internet control system first.
Paul: It’s a combination of blocking almost any foreign website you can think of and providing an informative environment that reinforces what the Chinese government and the Chinese Communist Party are saying about the world.
The checks are complete. A huge government bureaucracy monitors online activity, and an army of volunteers report that content is censored and helps spread positive messages about government initiatives. Companies are tasked with extracting material from the Internet, and engineering teams are dispatched to create artificial intelligence tools to help them. Entrepreneurs provide the labor force for industrial-scale censorship.
The most recent phenomenon is the Internet police, who detain or investigate people if they are routinely tricked into doing things like making fun of China’s leader Xi Jinping online or raising sensitive political issues.
Is the firewall working?
Yes. It comes at the expense of government energy and money and the continuing anger of a segment of the population, but it is extremely effective in shaping what many think.
Most people don’t have time to escape the information environment they live in, which informs their worldview, especially during crises. The online manipulation at the start of the coronavirus outbreak was possibly the biggest censorship event in history.
How do other countries’ efforts to block certain websites or control the Internet compare to the Great Firewall?
Iran and North Korea also have almost complete control over the internet, and Myanmar and Cambodia are potentially trying to do something similar.
But it’s difficult for a country to permanently block major social media sites and censor what people say online, as our colleague Anton Troianovsky reported from Russia. It risks angering citizens and isolating the economy, and the government risks missing its other priorities. It is also difficult to stay on top of people’s attempts at Internet controls.
How has Myanmar tried to control people’s online activities?
When the coup began last month, the military used brute force tactics to simply shut down the internet temporarily. In some cases, they did so at gunpoint. Now they are slowly cutting off access.
Every morning people wake up to find new websites that they cannot access. So far, it has been fairly easy for people to get around these blockages. The concern is that new technology from China could make the blocks more complete, although we have not seen any evidence to date of China’s involvement.
How do you explain that in Myanmar people suffered from too little internet restriction and also too much? First, the army spread hatred against the country’s Rohingya people online minority, and now it cuts off the Internet.
Where democratic institutions are weak and there are challenges for a country’s future, powerful actors will both cut off the flow of information when it suits them and deploy the Internet to disseminate information in their interests. China does both, as does Myanmar. Although it may sound contradictory, censorship and disinformation go hand in hand.
And after?
The fear is that China will make the technology and techniques of its Internet manipulation system easily adaptable by other autocratic countries. Myanmar is important to watch because if the generals control the internet without decimating the economy, it can become a model for other authoritarian regimes.
Tip of the week
Three cheap and useful tech gadgets
Flying cars are great, but sometimes finding technology that tackles small problems can seem incredible. The New York Times Personal Tech Columnist Brian X. Chen has three inexpensive technical assistants to try.
Sometimes the most useful technologies are cheap gadgets combined with human ingenuity. Here are three examples in the $ 15 to $ 30 range.
Bluetooth trackers as Tile ($ 25): These tiny tags are meant to be attached to items you frequently misplace, like your house keys and wallet, so you can use your phone to identify them. But with a little imagination, Bluetooth trackers can do a lot more.
I attach a Tile to my extremely thin Apple TV remote, which steadily disappears between the sofa cushions. I leave a tile in my checked baggage to help me find it at the airport. And a friend who leaves a tile in her car was able to find the thieves who stole it and share this information with the police.
We’ve written a lot about the dangers of allowing third parties to track our location, but privacy experts did not find any major problems with Tiles practices.
MyQ smart garage door opener ($ 27): This hub, when installed alongside your existing garage door opener and connected to a home internet network, allows anyone to control the garage door with a phone app.
I found this gadget surprisingly useful. Once, when I was away from home, my neighbor locked himself out of our building and I was able to let him in by using the app to remotely open the garage door. It’s also great that my wife and I don’t need separate remotes when we take our bikes out of the garage for a ride.
Sockets connected to the Internet such as TP-Links Safe ($ 17): I use smart plugs to schedule a bunch of little tasks. I program a grow light to have my locally grown vegetables turn off after 4 p.m. and program an electric kettle to boil water first thing in the morning for coffee.
Before leaving
Do we have to program JavaScript to get a photo? My colleague Kellen Browning reported that many older Americans are at a disadvantage in tackling the maze of websites, Twitter alerts, and other technological know-how needed to sign up for coronavirus vaccines.
Common ground on technology regulation may be possible: Kashmir Hill wrote about Massachusetts, where a civil liberties activist and elected officials struck a balance between banning facial recognition technology used by law enforcement and giving police complete freedom .
Internet never forgets: Liat Kaplan, who wrote a once anonymous celebrity blog in the 2010s, has doubts about the vengeful public shame disguised as social criticism. Related, from Internet Culture Writer Ryan Broderick: We cannot control how many of our lives exist almost permanently online, but we can learn to decide what is worth dissecting and what is not.
Hugs to that
Sea turtles rescued from recent freezing weather in Texas were released in the Gulf of Mexico. There was a sea turtle slide!
