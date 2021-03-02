Tunnel from Scotland to Northern Ireland ‘won’t happen during Boris Johnson’s lifetime’

Building a bridge or tunnel between Scotland and Northern Ireland could mean less public spending on schools or hospitals, an SNP minister said.

Holyrood Transportation Secretary Michael Matheson told the Record that a so-called “fixed link” between Portpatrick and Larne could cost over $ 33 billion due to its complexity.

The MSP described the concept as a ‘vanity project’ used by the UK government to distract from cross-border issues in Northern Ireland caused by Brexit.

Boris Johnson has repeatedly referred to the idea of ​​building a bridge or tunnel over the North Channel, a 23-mile-wide body of water known for its rough seas.

Last year, Conservative ministers tasked Network Rail chairman Sir Peter Hendy with coming up with ideas to improve connections between the four home countries.

And due to Northern Ireland’s physical separation from the mainland, the most ambitious proposal being considered is a fixed link with Scotland.

With Hendy’s report due out soon, Matheson spoke out against the project in a damning assessment of its merits – and predicted it wouldn’t happen during Johnson’s lifetime.

The Scottish government has so far refused to engage in the connectivity review as transport is a decentralized issue.

Regarding a fixed link, Matheson told the Record: “It is not a priority for the Scottish government and it is not a priority for the North Irish executive. Nichola Mallon, Minister of Infrastructure for North Ireland, clearly indicated.

“The reason it is not a priority is that it runs the risk of diverting financial resources from other critical pieces of infrastructure – such as schools, healthcare housing and other transport priorities – all because the British government is set on this path of wanting to invest in a tunnel or a bridge to Northern Ireland. “

When asked if it was realistic to build a fixed link across the Northern Channel, Matheson continued, “Even if something is doable, that doesn’t mean you should.

“I suspect that the complexities and challenges associated with some form of fixed link are such that it is unlikely to happen in my lifetime. And I suspect that won’t happen during Boris Johnson’s lifetime.

“It is nothing more than a vanity project by Boris Johnson. It is a way for him to try and hide from the fact that he has various problems in Northern Ireland as a result of Brexit, which significantly disrupts cross-border trade between the mainland UK and Northern Ireland.

“The idea of ​​a fixed link does not solve these problems. They will always be there thanks to the Brexit deal reached with the EU.”

He added: “What we can get is for the UK government to throw money into a feasibility study to make it look like it’s happening.

“But in my opinion the likelihood of a fixed link to Northern Ireland happening in the near future is very, very low.

“We haven’t done any evaluation work on this because we think it’s fancy and won’t happen. But I saw suggestions in the media, it could reach 33 billion.

“When you go into projects that don’t fall within the normal parameters of what has been delivered to other parts of the world, it’s a lot different to estimate costs.

“Notwithstanding issues such as the Beaufort seawall – which seems to have been largely ignored when he first came up with the idea – my opinion is $ 33 billion on the lower associated costs. I think it would be a lot more.”

A UK government spokesperson said: It is right for the UK government to invest in projects in Scotland which will boost the entire UK economy.

The Connectivity Review will look at how we can develop our vital transport links to improve the lives of people across the UK and contribute to our economic recovery from the pandemic.

Scottish citizens expect the UK government and decentralized administration to work together to ensure our economy bounces back and we urge the Scottish government to do just that.