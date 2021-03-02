The significance of the revocation of the presidential decree on the alcohol investment permit by Jokowi





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) revoke the alcohol investment permit (You look) or alcoholic beverages. The permit is contained in Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No. 10 of 2021 concerning the investment firm sector which was signed by the Head of State on February 2, 2021. With the repeal of Presidential Decree 10/2021, alcohol has returned to the closed investment firm sector. This is stated in the previous regulation, namely Presidential Decree No. 44 of 2016 regarding the list of closed business areas and open business areas with requirements in the investment sector. The definition of a closed field of activity is a certain sector of activity whose exploitation is prohibited as an investment activity.

Perpres 10/2021 amends Perpres 44/2016. One of them, the government reduced the number of closed business areas or negative investment list (DNI) from 20 sectors to six sectors. This means that 14 sectors that were previously listed as closed business sectors are now open to investors, both domestic and foreign. Of the 14 sectors, three of them are alcoholic beverages, alcoholic wine-based beverages and malt beverages. Previously, all three types of investment were included in the private investment firm sector. However, in Perpres 10/2021 all three sectors are included as companies under certain conditions. This is listed in Annex 3 of Perpres 10/2021 which is an integral part of the regulations. “A list of business areas with certain requirements detailing the business areas, the standard Indonesian business area classification and requirements are listed in Annex III which is an integral part of this Presidential Regulation,” it reads. in Article 6 paragraph 2 of Presidential Decree 10/2021. As a type of business, two conditions must be met by investors who wish to invest their capital in these three sectors of activity. First, new investments can be made in the provinces of Bali, East Nusa Tenggara, North Sulawesi and Papua, paying attention to local culture and wisdom. Second, investments outside the province must be stipulated by the head of the Investment Coordination Council (BKPM) based on the recommendation of the governor. However, the opening of the investment tap attracted various parties. Indeed, a number of people believe that opening up investment in alcohol will actually have more negative than positive impacts, namely boosting the economy. The head of state canceled the Perpres after hearing comments from several community groups, such as ulema, MUI, NU and other community organizations (mass organizations). << After receiving the contribution of the ulama-oulama, MUI, NU, Muhammadiyah and community organizations (mass organizations) and other religious figures, I transmit the attachment to the Perpres for the opening of new investments in the liquor industry, I declare that I am dismissed, ”Jokowi said. during a press conference, Tuesday (2/3). [Gambas:Video CNN] (ulf / a)











