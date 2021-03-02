Senator Toomey’s censorship of Trump’s impeachment vote fails at state level





A heavily divided Republican state committee in Pennsylvania voted Monday night to re-express its displeasure with Senator Pat Toomeys’ vote last month to convict former President Donald J. Trump for an article of impeachment, but stood arrested before voting to censor him.

Committee members were given the choice to vote for a statement proposed by President Lawrence Tabas which strongly berates but does not censor Toomey, and a second statement which censures him.

The censorship movement was blocked by a narrow margin of 128 to 124, with 13 abstentions, according to a source informed of the results.

The difference is essentially a matter of seriousness in the reprimand: neither option had real teeth when it comes to Toomeys’ office or position within the party. The second-term senator from the Allentown area has already announced his intention to step down from the Senate at the end of his current term in 2022.

But some committee members – and all party members – who are hoping to see the party move away from blind devotion to the former president with gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races on the horizon in Pennsylvania l next year might see the slightest reprimand as a small sign. of progress.

The State party organization had not released any statement following the final Monday tally as of the date of this post. The biggest vote-holder in Monday’s tally was also said to include criticism of Gov. Tom Wolf and other Democrats.

Toomey was one of seven Republican senators to vote to condemn Trump for inciting a riot by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, as Trump was in agony over his attempt to block President Joseph R’s final ranking. National Bidens. victory of the electoral college.

In doing so, Toomey was part of a 57-43 majority that fell 10 votes below the two-thirds threshold required to convict.

The middle members of the GOP state committee seemed to reflect the overall divide.

Republican county committees in York and Adams counties, for example, have already passed their own censure resolutions, and other local groups have similar votes pending.

But other members of the middle committee like state representative Sue Helm of Dauphin County said on Monday that the internal fighting made no sense to her. Instead of wasting our time on it, Helm told PennLive, I think we should be looking for a new, good candidate for when he (Toomey) doesn’t show up in two years.

Monday’s vote is intended to conclude a discussion started in a virtual meeting last Wednesday that ended with no completed vote after the platform the committee was using crashed.

The vote of no confidence was viewed differently by different groups.

For some, it was like a season of exhibitions for the fights ahead in 2022, as the party tries to pick candidates for an open governor and Senate races, and – in a broader sense – its post leadership. -Trump.

Others saw him simply as those who firmly control the party at the moment and who have a say in an issue of internal party politics. They are counting on the future actions of President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and his slim Democratic Party majority in Congress to help bring the party together in the longer term.

Still, some members have said publicly ahead of last week’s private discussion to voice concerns about efforts to punish Toomey by alienating another slice of existing party members and making it harder to reach new ones. .

The Republican Party needs unity, not a purge, Joseph DiSarro, professor of political science at Washington & Jefferson College in southwestern Pennsylvania, who is also a member of the Republican State Committee, told PennLive . The last thing the party needs is a discussion of who is a true Republican and who is a RINO, DiSarro said, using the acronym for Republican-In-Name-Only.

