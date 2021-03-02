PM of Antigua and Barbuda thanks PM Modi for sending vaccine doses ‘generous and selfless’





Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for shipping over 500,000 ‘made in India’ COVISHIELD vaccines to the nation, praising India for ‘generously and selflessly’ helped the Caribbean in their fight against COVID-19. Taking to Twitter to thank India, Prime Minister Gaston Browne also shared an image of him and Prime Minister Modi at the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting where the two country heads interacted for the last time. As part of its vaccine diplomacy, India shipped half a million COVID-19 vaccines on Monday to more than 4 countries of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and Suriname. Sharing the development on Twitter, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the move was part of India’s commitment to the Caribbean Community. Maintain our CARICOM commitment. Vaccines made in India arrive in Antigua for Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Suriname. pic.twitter.com/qfabgZfcfx – Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 1, 2021 Read: ASACR Nations Thank PM Modi for Vaccines; Support the 5 proposals after the COVID-19 workshop Read: Justin Trudeau thanks India for fighting COVID and securing vaccine doses for Canadians Indian vaccine ‘Vaccine Maitri’ receives international applause Insisting on its “ neighborhood first ” policy, India has started sending millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the form of grants to countries friendly to ASACR member countries, after the approval of its two vaccines by the DGCI. To date, India has supplied its “Made in India” vaccines to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius. The country later expanded its reach by providing vaccines to distant countries with friendly ties such as Brazil, Ghana and several other countries in the Caribbean and the Middle East. The nation has also been praised around the world for its “Vaccine Maitri” program which aims to help poor countries amid the global pandemic. WHO Chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also personally expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and India for sharing the COVID-19 vaccines, noting that his commitment was helping more than 60 countries get started to immunize their health workers and other priority groups. PM Modi responded to the WHO chief saying, “We are all together in the fight against this pandemic” and that India is committed to sharing resources, experiences and knowledge for the sake of the planet. The nation has also pledged to provide 2.00,000 doses of vaccine to the United Nations for the vaccination of peacekeepers, which has also been assessed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Read: All together in the fight against the pandemic: PM Modi responds to WHO chief’s gratitude for vaccines Read: WHO chief thanks India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their support for ‘vaccine equity’







