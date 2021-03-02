Pakistan, China mark 70 years of diplomatic ties with series of events





Pakistan and China will celebrate their 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties with a series of events starting Tuesday (today).

According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), to mark the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries on May 21, 1951, a virtual ceremony will be held simultaneously in Islamabad and Beijing today.

“Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will conduct the ceremony from their respective sides,” the press release added.

The statement further said that the two countries would organize a series of events throughout the year to commemorate this historic milestone in a proper manner.

Previously, it was reported that China welcomes Prime Minister Imran Khan’s comments on eradicating extreme poverty, saying it is ready to assist developing countries in poverty reduction efforts.

“We have noticed the positive comments from Prime Minister Imran Khan on China’s eradication of extreme poverty,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan praised Chinese President Xi Jinping and the government for lifting 750 million people out of poverty in 35 years. Later, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying also expressed gratitude for Premier Imran’s remarks on China’s achievements in its anti-poverty campaign and wrote, “Thank you, Mr. the Prime Minister”.

The spokesperson also praised officials of international organizations, including the United Nations Coordinator in China, and said that China’s achievements in poverty reduction have brought important results for the world.

He said that eradicating extreme poverty was an “important step in improving the well-being of the people in China and in its human rights course,” adding that since the 18th session of the CCP, every year more than 10 million people in China are lifted out of poverty, which is tantamount to poverty. a country size of medium size. “So every three seconds or so someone is lifted out of poverty.”

Wang Wenbin said that after reforms and opening up in China, 770 million rural people were lifted out of poverty. “The results of poverty reduction in China belonged to China and the world,” he said, adding that there was the Chinese solution to international poverty eradication.

He said the Chinese side is ready to work with other countries and help developing countries eradicate poverty and achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals so that people around the world can experience a better life.

