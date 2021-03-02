Politics
Johnson Takes Tory-Funded Charity Paying for Carrie Symonds’ Downing Street Makeover | Political news
Boris Johnson plans to start a charity funded by Tory donors to help pay for renovations to his Downing Street apartment, it is claimed.
The controversial proposal, which emerged amid allegations of a costly makeover by his fiancee Carrie Symonds, would be based on a scheme used by the White House.
The private donor-funded Washington charity is raising millions of dollars for home decor, antiques and art, and the Downing Street version is reportedly funded by conservative benefactors.
According to a Daily Mail report, the official purpose of the Prime Minister’s proposed charity is to raise funds to preserve numbers 10 and 11 Downing Street for the nation on heritage grounds.
But insiders told the newspaper that another factor was the skyrocketing cost of Ms Symonds’ makeover of the larger apartment above No.11, which has been inhabited by every recent prime minister since Tony Blair in 1997.
And Mr Johnson risks a huge political row by potentially exposing himself to conflict of interest allegations if the charity is seen as a back door to providing him with a financial benefit.
Responding to the Daily Mail report, a spokesperson for No 10 told Sky News: “The Downing Street complex is a working building, in addition to containing two ministerial residences.
“As has been the case under successive administrations, renovations and maintenance are carried out periodically.
“Matters relating to work on the Downing Street estate, including residences, are dealt with in the Cabinet Office’s report and annual accounts.”
Defending the charity plan, an ally of Mr Johnson told the Mail: ‘Downing Street is as iconic as Windsor Castle but risks getting shabby because the civil service does everything on the cheap.
“A new charity with private funds to keep it in great shape forever is great value for the taxpayer and a great idea.
According to the newspaper, Mr Johnson has asked multimillionaire financier and Tory peer Lord Brownlow, who is said to have close ties to the Royal Family, to run the charity and an application for registration with the Charity Commission is planned.
Most of the new prime ministers are renovating or modernizing their homes in Downing Street and work on Apartment 11 has reportedly been completed in recent months.
But the Daily Mail says Mr Johnson expressed concern over rising costs and said there was “no way” to pay it after being told by the Cabinet Office that most taxpayers would pay around £ 30,000.
After being told by aides that asking Conservative donors to pay was unethical, the PM was told that the most practical and ethical way to get additional financial aid was through a charity fund, according to the newspaper.
Its aim would be to maintain not only Apartment 11 but also other parts of Downing Street, including the State Rooms, so that it could be presented as having a broader heritage purpose that would benefit future prime ministers.
According to the Daily Mail, Mr Johnson complained that the cost of the renovation by his fiancee was out of control, amounting to “tens and tens of thousands” or even “over a hundred thousand dollars”.
The newspaper claims it told a government minister it was particularly alarmed at the cost of the wallpaper chosen by Miss Symonds, saying she appeared to have ordered “gold wall coverings”.
But according to the Mail, Miss Symonds’ friends deny she was extravagant.
“The renovation is appropriate for a building of such importance,” said a quoted friend. “Carrie has exquisite taste. It’s classic, gorgeous, elegant and classy. She is to be commended and not criticized.”
