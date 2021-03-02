Greek analysts call for Indo-Greek alliance amid Turkey’s growing proximity to Pakistan

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Amid reports indicating the growing proximity between Turkey and Pakistan, Greek analysts have called for an Indo-Greek alliance, so that India and Greece formulate a new doctrine of cooperation that could thwart the dreams of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Gazette reported.

Speaking at a webinar titled “Indo-Greek Cooperation: Countering the Turkey-Pakistan Nexus” hosted by Red Lantern Analytica, Andreas Mountzouroulias, editor-in-chief of Pentapostagma, Greece, called for an Indo-Greek alliance as a result supply from Turkey. nuclear missile technology in Pakistan. He argued that to counter this alliance, India and Greece should consider joint production of weapons.

In addition, Jonathan Spyer of the Jerusalem Post also explained why the alliance between Pakistan and Turkey is emerging in a rapidly changing strategic landscape. The old post-Cold War US-led security architecture and the assumptions surrounding it can no longer be relied on, Saudi Gazette reported.

Ambitious Turkish President Erdogan is forging a strategic alliance with Pakistan in order to achieve many of his goals. Additionally, in the region’s major events of the past decade – the Syrian civil war and competition for gas resources in the Eastern Mediterranean – the United States has been remarkably absent as it recalibrates its priorities and fashions. commitment.

Due to this absence, new connections and new bonds of power emerge. From this point of view, the rapprochement of two States in search of major revisions of the current balance of power in their respective districts, in their favor, makes logical sense.

Turkey and Pakistan had indicated that relations would develop in all fields with Erdogan, stressing during the last visit to the meeting of the High-level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) that Turkey will provide all its socio-development assistance. -economic of Pakistan, according to Pakistan. the main Dawn newspaper in a February 2020 report.

Dawn reported that Erdogan said: “Turkey is ready to provide all its support in transport, energy, tourism, health, education and law enforcement, which will contribute to social development. -economic of Pakistan “. The newspaper also quoted Erdogan as saying defense cooperation was “the most dynamic element” of bilateral cooperation.

Both are creating a new dynamic in their respective areas of influence. They have already shown interest in purchasing weapons while organizing joint exercises.

A recent joint military exercise dubbed “Ataturk XI-2021”, involving Turkish and Pakistani special forces, took place in the Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which borders Afghanistan. It is the latest manifestation of an emerging strategic alliance between the two countries, according to the Jerusalem Post report.

In addition, Pakistan is in the process of purchasing four Turkish-built MILGEM corvettes from the Turkish public defense company ASFAT. It also placed an order for 30 T-129 ATAK helicopters. The total cost of orders Pakistan placed for the purchase of Turkish weapons systems now exceeds $ 3 billion.

Meanwhile, the growing closeness was also reflected in the diplomatic sphere. Senior Pakistani officials have expressed support for Turkey in its disputes over gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean. A series of joint naval exercises in the Mediterranean, involving the navies of both countries and including violations of Cypriot and Greek territorial waters and airspace, took place over the past year. Similar joint exercises have also taken place in the Indian Ocean, Saudi Gazette reported.

Turkey, in turn, in a worrying development in New Delhi, began to support Pakistani claims to Kashmir. Erdogan said in February 2020 that the issue was as important to Turkey as it was to Pakistan. Referring to the events of the Turkish War of Independence, Erdogan said: “And now we feel the same about Kashmir today. It was Canakkale yesterday and Kashmir today; there is no difference between the two. ” Turkey raised the Kashmir issue at the United Nations General Assembly in September 2019, shifting from a policy of non-interference on an issue India sees as an internal matter.

The partnership between Ankara and Islamabad also raises concerns in the nuclear field.

Turkey’s plan to chain itself to Pakistan in the alleged development of atomic weapons shows aggressive intent as Ankara is already protected by a nuclear umbrella due to its membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO ).

Suspicions about Pakistan’s secretive support for Turkish nuclear weapons were raised by a recent meeting of the Turkey-Pakistan High Level Military Dialogue Group (HLMDG). Assembly took place from December 22 to 23, Saudi Gazette reported.

Other elements indicate that the delegation had discussions on nuclear vectors. Visitors to Islamabad met with key Turkish military generals and bureaucrats dealing with missile production and aerial know-how. The report also indicated that the transfer of nuclear missile technology to Turkey could have important ramifications for regional stability and security.

Erdogan, with these provocative movements, hopes to become a preeminent leader in the region. Turkey is counting on Pakistan to go nuclear. Turkey and Pakistan both have a large standing army, with considerable air and naval assets.

In addition, Turkey supports terrorist groups in various regions of the Middle East. Hamas is waging its cyber war from Turkey, which also supports the Muslim Brotherhood. The Brotherhood has been a key ally of Turkey in Syria, Libya and other Middle Eastern hot spots, Saudi Gazette reported.

Both countries are waging smear campaigns against Europe for being anti-Islamic. Erdogan has been at the forefront of personal lawsuits against French President Emmanuel Macron. Likewise, when the UAE decided to establish diplomatic relations with Israel, Turkey campaigned against the UAE and its allies, while Pakistan did not take a clear stand.

Pakistan’s participation in the clash between Armenia and Azerbaijan, despite internal reservations, is a clear sign that its alliance with Turkey is strengthening. And Turkey was quick to please its strategic partner by supporting it during the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting and on the Kashmir issue.

The proximity between Ankara and Islamabad will add a new dimension to the complex global geopolitical scene, with each region already having its unique problems, threatening peace and stability. This will create new regional problems which could become a new global problem. (ANI)