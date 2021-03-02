Donald Trump, the Kryptonite Truth and 1984





In fact, I read a pro-Trump essay that compared some details of Orwell’s 1984 dystopian novel with recent events in the United States that the essay portrayed as anti-Trump.

All my life, but especially during the Trump era, I have contemplated the madness of political strife and endless argument.

During the Trump era, we have had particularly large expansions in disinformation, disinformation, QAnon, hate groups, radicalization and recently The Big Lie (Biden stole the election). You can get internet links for this last item by searching the internet for current events, what is the big lie.

It is clear that social media on the internet – until recently – allowed all kinds of rumors, bad ideas, incorrect information, anti-vax propaganda and generally divisive statements to swirl around the internet.

The bad rumor that I’ve seen that really takes the cake is this: The government created snow in Texas. Many links to many articles on this topic can be found by a government-created Texas Snow Internet search.

Some of these articles give a test which proves that the snow is fake. It really is absurd. Remember in the past when people accused of being witches were tested by drowning or being burned at the stake? They are all dead. These witch trials took place from 1427 to 1782 according to a source.

Trump said a lot of things that were wrong. Here is just one. At a press conference on March 19, 2020, he said I know the truth. People out there in the world, they really don’t know the truth (this can be checked from any of the transcription websites). Like many things Trump does or says, it places him as a reality god, and only he can create or change it. Orwell’s 1984 novel used many brilliant but horrific ideas for its brutal, totalitarian dystopia. One of the things in this novel was the ministry of truth. It was also the only source of truth and there was only one truth. The other big part of the 1984 plot involved a totally brainwashed audience that didn’t even know they had been brainwashed. But now that we (at least Trump supporters) know that only Trump can tell the truth and everyone [doesnt] know the truth, we may have things like the event of january 6, 2021. And, The Big Lie continues to this day.

The most remarkable thing that came from Trump is – what I will call – Truth Kryptonite. In the Trump era, the truth can be instantly invalidated by calling it fake news.

You can show any amount of documentation or explanation and it can all be instantly blown away by calling it fake news. End of the conversation. It’s like the phenomenon of the elephant in the room, a form of denial. The truth is established after Trump decrees it to be good, and if and only if Trump says so.

When it comes to the Big Lie, statements from election and state officials (even Republican officials) and recount data all said Biden won. Moreover, it is significant that former AG William Barr – Trump originally has a pro-Trump – said that accounting for election irregularities would not change the outcome.

And Barr later resigned and then criticized Trump’s abuse of his office. Trump and the Trump campaign launched a massive (it failed dramatically) legal attack on our election.

Trump started the phone conversation with Georgian Secretary of State Raffensberger to get more votes for Trump. The duties of Mike Pence and Congress were interfered with on Jan.6. These were all brazen and repeated attempts to overthrow the election to install Trump as a historic tyrant, or king, or both. And polls show a lot of people still believe The Big Lie is really the truth.

I would say that in 2021 we have 1984 mostly among Trump supporters. Fortunately, the majority of the population – including a significant number of Republicans – saw Trump’s jerk and did not fall for the trap.

Arthur E. Sowers Harbeson





