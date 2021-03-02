Senate campaign intensifies on penultimate day





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan and federal ministers spent a busy day in parliament on Monday in an attempt to mobilize support for PTI candidates in the federal capital.

On the other hand, reliable sources familiar with the case told the Express Tribune that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zadari approached Syed Ali Nawaz Shah, MP for Mirpurkhas, who won the NA-218 seat. in the 2018 elections as an independent candidate beating the PPP and PTI Candidates.

Shah, once a mainstay of the PPP, had quit the party due to differences with the PPP leadership, independently challenged and bagged the seat. Bilawal and Gilani visited him in Islamabad and asked for his vote. Shah assured the PPP leader of his vote.

An interesting individual competition between the candidate of the PDM Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh is expected at the only headquarters in the capital. Dr Shaikh, who currently serves in Imran Khan’s cabinet as finance minister, previously held the same post when Mr Gilani was prime minister.

The competition between Gilani and Shaikh has acquired great importance due to the party’s position in the National Assembly where the ruling alliance has a majority of only 20 votes.

Shaikh later claimed to have achieved a historic victory in the senatorial elections on March 3.

Addressing a press conference with leaders of coalition parties including the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement -Pakistan (MQM-P), the minister said that all coalition parties want to put the country on the right direction and that is why they are united.

“The MQM-P, the GDA, the BAP and the PML-Q – we are all united,” he added. People wanted their leadership to be honest and they found the most appropriate PTI, he said.

Back in parliament, the prime minister and the ruling PTI leadership turned to lawmakers, especially backbenchers in the National Assembly, for their support just ahead of the senatorial elections scheduled for tomorrow {Wednesday ].

The prime minister, who remains notable for his absence from parliament, suspended most of his routine activities and spent the entire day in the lower house, holding meetings with disgruntled members of the ruling party and coalition partners .

Federal Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, who is the ruling coalition candidate for the Senate seat in Islamabad, was also seen meeting with MPs throughout the day to secure their votes and support for the March 3 elections. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi along with several other pillars of the ruling party – including Defense Minister Pervez Khattak and PTI Chief Whip Amir Dogar – also visited the seats of various lawmakers and inquired about “Their well-being”.

Throughout the session, most members of the government were seen cuddling with Shaikh walking from row to row and chatting with those who usually get no attention.

One of the backbenchers even raised the slogan ‘Hafeez Shaikh, Zindabad’ while others were seen giving their full support to the incumbent finance minister who will face the co-candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement ( PDM), former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gillani.

Throughout the day, details of the PM’s and PTI leadership’s meetings with party members were continuously shared by the PM’s office.

It is expected that there will be no cabinet meeting and the Prime Minister will continue to hold meetings with lawmakers in parliament when they come to the NA session on Tuesday.

Sheikh, after holding meetings with the partners of the PTI coalition, held a press conference during which the leaders of the PML-Q, MQM-P and GDA expressed their solidarity with Shaikh.

During the press conference, Aminul Haq of the MQM accused the PPP-led government in Sindh of threatening provincial lawmakers and trying to buy their votes. However, he claimed that the 21 MQM members of the Sindh Assembly were united with the PTI and Shaikh.

GDA’s Fahmida Mirza said Senate elections are crucial for the enactment of legislation. She defended the PTI for invoking ordinances, saying the ordinance option is used when the ruling party cannot pass bills from both houses of parliament.

Favoring the system of proportional representation for senatorial elections, she wants to see candidates elected without opposition in other provinces such as the Punjab. PML-Q’s Tariq Bashir Cheema also assured his party’s full support for Shaikh, saying all coalition partners were with the PTI.

Shaikh, while answering a question, said his family had been in politics and public service for 70 years. He said he stayed in the Senate three times and hoped to be re-elected once more.

The Minister of Finance has said that March 3 will be a historic day. “The PTI would win because people want honest leadership in the country,” he added.

Despite all these efforts, lawmakers in ruling parties are still reportedly not convinced to vote for Shaikh as two PTI members of the Sindh Assembly announced that they would not vote for their party’s candidates, alleging that money exchange ”.

MP Amir Liaquat Hussain had also announced that he would not vote in favor of Shaikh.

Sanjrani’s offer to PDM

Senate Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani offered four Senate seats to PDM leaders to ensure unopposed senatorial elections in Balochistan. Sanjrani, who is in Quetta these days, is making efforts to mobilize support for the ruling BAP candidates and his allies.

On Monday, he had a meeting with JUI-F Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and other opposition leaders.

Sources said Sanjrani told PDM leaders that the government was ready to give them two general seats and a technocratic seat and a female seat.

Abdul Ghafoor Haideri confirmed the development but said the PDM rejected the offer.

“We have asked them to give 50% of Senate seats to the opposition. Only then can we talk about holding senatorial elections without opposition in Balochistan,” he said.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal of BNP-M, Haideri of JUI-F and Mehmood Khan Achakzai of PkMAP at a joint press conference after Monday night’s meeting demanded that the government offer them 6 of the 12 Senate seats up for grabs in Province.

If the government is ready to offer 6 out of 12 seats in the Senate, then the opposition is ready for an unopposed Senate election in Balochistan. The PDM can win 5 Senate seats on March 3 and we are making efforts to get even more seats, they said.

With additional contribution from Mohammad Zafar in Quetta and APP

