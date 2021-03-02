In the polls in Bengal, it is Narendra Modi against Mamata Banerjee





Modi vs Mamata: Elections in key West Bengal state will be a closely watched affair

Image Credit: Provided

The similarities between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are strange. They share a sharp political intelligence, wear their heroic arrogance on their sleeve, dislike opponents and fully control their respective political parties. Power and office are their strength and while Banerjee allows his bhaipo nephew Abhishek Banerjee a small share of power, Modi has his double Amit Shah. Modi and Mamata can get angry quickly. Two contrasting personalities Mamata Banerjee likes to portray herself as a street fighter in hawai chappals (rubber slippers) who repeatedly spilled blood on the street during his ascent to the Writers’ Building in Calcutta. Modi, on the other hand, is extremely dress conscious and often dons expensive clothes. Jamavar shawls. The long, flowing white beard he currently wears has sparked a lot of political buzz if he cultivated it for the Bengal elections, in a nod to Bengal’s tallest son Gurudev Rabindra Nath Tagore. The Late CR Irani, my editor in The statesman, told me once how Banerjee visited his house for a Diwali do in Kolkata. See the elegant Bhadralok elite Mamata caught two spice (sweet dish) and forced one into the scared Iranians mouth, skipped the other one and said I had eaten, now let me go Baba. I am an ordinary person, I have no place here and I rushed. Modi, meanwhile, evolves in the company of the elite. A few weeks before the battle for Bengal, Modi (the BJP still does not have a CM face) will face Bengal ki Beti (Bengal girl) Banerjee. Modi is expected to tackle a record number of rallies in Bengal and the TMC is fully relying on Banerjee to win the David vs. Goliath battle. The BJP is armed with the biggest war chest but makes huge missteps as Babul Supriyos retorts to Bengal ki Beti as Beti is paraya dhan (her daughter eventually marries) with a photo of Amit Shah. It did not go well in Bengal and allowed Supriya to give Shah a sharp blow to the fingers. Ask the leaders of the TMC and they equate Banerjee with Durga and Kali, the feminine energy fighting alone to save her citadel. If and it’s a big deal if Banerjee does manage to win, she will be the preeminent leader of the opposition, a true contender to lead it, a woman leader who single-handedly sawed off Modi and Shah’s Pax BJP. Zero votes for governance I would have done a SWAT analysis of the governance of Modi and Banerjees which is equally idiosyncratic with teachable moments like the BJP government demonetization disaster, but governance gets no votes in India. The personality of the leader and the followers does. And, Modi and Shah have tapped into a rich vein of majority disaffection in West Bengal. They portray Banerjee as a peaceful minority. But, despite the effort, the BJP embarked nearly 19 deserters from the TMC, including Minister Suvendu Adhikari. If you factor in former TMC defector Mukul Roy, the Bengal BJP team looks like Banerjee B’s team. Banerjee fights better as the underdog as she did in her epic struggle with the left. Modi also always talks about himself and some of the persecution he faces despite being one of the most powerful PMs India has ever known. Oddly enough, ideologically independent electoral strategist Prashant Kishor who came into the limelight managing the 2014 Modis campaign before an epic spinoff with Shah leading the Banerjees campaign. And, as the very sharp leader of Maharashtra, who currently keeps a very close eye on the eight phases of the Bengal elections (another record), Modi and Mamata live and breathe politics 24/7. He says he’s watching the deployment of CBI and ED against Banerjee but she’s indomitable … still standing and fighting. Bengal, as it has done on several occasions, will again tell India what to think. Swati Chaturvedi @bainjal Swati Chaturvedi is an award-winning journalist and author of “I Am a Troll: Into the Secret World of the BJP Digital Army”.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos