CHECK THE FACTS: It is not true that MUI is asking President Jokowi to be arrested for breaking health rules

Merdeka.com – Reports have circulated that the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) has demanded that President Joko Widodo be arrested for violating NTT’s sanitary rules (sanitary protocol). The information circulates in a 10 minute and 37 second video titled “LATEST NEWS ~ BREAK PROCESS AT NTT, MUI RELEASE INFORMATION TANG6K4P JKW | VIRAL TODAY NEWS“.

According to research from merdeka.com, the information is not true. The video only explains that the MUI is asking anyone who breaks jokes, such as a mob, to be treated. Not just Rizieq Syihab.

In the video, there is a short story titled “MUI: when Habib Rizieq is detained, the president Jokowi Must also be detained, it’s called fair. He explained that in the article it was explained that if President Jokowi is arrested there will be consequences.

In a pojoksatu.id article titled “MUI: If Habib Rizieq Is Detained, President Jokowi Should Also Be Detained” on February 25, 2021, Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) vice-chairman Anwar Abbas compared the crowd made by Rizieq Syihab and President Jokowi.

Deputy Chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) Anwar Abbas also compared the two cases of crowds.

He said President Jokowi’s crowd case occurred during a working visit.

Meanwhile, the Habib Rizieq mob event occurred at a religious event.

According to him, violations of health protocol (pranks) were also committed by two personalities who had a great influence in the community.

For this reason, Anwar hopes that the holidays police can act legally equitably in dealing with both cases.

“The problem is that Pak Jokowi also did the same thing as Habib Rizieq,” he said in his statement to reporters on Thursday (2/25/2021).

Anwar then made an analogy with the crowd case of the two characters.

“If Habib Rizieq is arrested for his actions, then the logic of the law is that justice is fair and that public confidence in the law and the police can be maintained,” he explained.

Likewise with the number one person in Indonesia, he must also be detained as Habib Rizieq Shihab.

“President Jokowi must of course also be arrested,” Anwar said.

However, Anwar continued, there would be huge consequences if the president were arrested.

This is linked to the sustainability of government and state.

“But if President Jokowi is arrested, the country can collapse,” he said.

Meanwhile, Habib Rizieq’s detention, he continued, also made the Ummah disorderly.

Then in a merdeka.com article titled “Interrogating the Jokowi Crowd” on February 28, 2021, the Palace clarified the crowd.

Member of Commission IX of the DPR faction PDIPMuchamad Nabil Haroen felt that there had been no provocation from President Joko Widodo to create a crowd during a working visit to Maumere, NTT. So that there is no intention to violate health protocol.

In addition, President Jokowi called on the residents of Maumere he met to wear masks and obey health protocols. The crowd was deemed inevitable.

“That there was a spontaneous crowd, it was inevitable. It happened very quickly. The officers straightened the crowd,” Nabil told reporters on Wednesday (24/2).

However, Nabil recalled that the presidential team in the future must be able to anticipate this. Presidential Guard patrols can also remind residents to keep their health protocols.

The presidential palace stressed that the crowds could not be avoided. However, this condition becomes a lesson in handling the safeguard of standard health protocols, especially for Jokowi.

Senior presidential office expert Donny Gahral Adian said the incident was not Jokowi’s fault. Donny actually felt that the local government should be able to provide firm custody.

“The president is therefore a symbol of the state which will certainly invite a lot of masses, not just escort management and crowd management. But it can be used as evaluation material,” he added.

Donny explained that the incident needs to be evaluated. So that anticipation in the health protocol can be improved.

“Certainly, it is impossible for the president to come quietly. It was predictable but not what the crowd had imagined. The management of anticipation and mitigation must be improved,” he concluded.

Conclusion

MUI information asks President Jokowi to be arrested for violating pranks is disinformation. Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) Deputy Chairman Anwar Abbas said that if Rizieq Syihab is arrested because of the crowd, it means that President Jokowi must also be arrested.

However, Anwar also explained that if President Jokowi was arrested, the stability of the country would be disrupted.

Do not be easy to believe and verify all the information you get, make sure it comes from a reliable source, so that its accuracy can be considered. [noe]