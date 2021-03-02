Johnson Tries to Start Charity That Could Fund Redesign of Downing Street Apartments | Boris Johnson





Downing Street is trying to create a charity that could cover the cost of renovating Boris Johnsons’ apartment, which he shares with his fiancee, Carrie Symonds. A spokesperson for No 10 would not deny Daily Mail reports that the Prime Minister is trying to set up a charity where benefactors can help maintain Downing Street. Symonds has reportedly undertaken a substantial redecoration of the apartment above No.11 which she shares with Johnson and their baby, Wilfred. Johnson is known to have joked with Tory MPs about the cost of the renovation. According to the Mail, the purpose of the charity fund would be to maintain not only Apartment No.11, but also other parts of Downing Street, including the pageantry rooms, and could therefore be presented as having a heritage purpose. wider. It was reportedly modeled after a similar program used by the White House to raise funds for the interior design and restyling of the building, funded by private donors. By tradition, new U.S. presidents and their families are allowed to spend $ 100,000 to redecorate the White House, and the first lady takes an active part in the White House Endowment Trust, which maintains the fabric of the building. Symonds, who was once the head of communications for the Conservative parties but no longer has an official role, has proven to be a controversial figure in the Johnson administration. When Johnsons senior assistant Dominic Cummings and communications director Lee Cain stepped down from Downing Street in November last year, it was widely reported that she was instrumental in their exit. It followed claims the couple had made against her, as well as accusations that the attacks were fueled by misogyny. There has also been speculation in the media about Symonds’ influence on the policymaking of prime ministers on a range of issues close to his heart, such as the environment and ending the premature release of rapists. and murderers. The Bow Group conservative think tank last month called for an independent inquiry into its possible influence to the government. Downing Street said it was incorrect to say that Symonds plays a central role. The Mail said work on Apartment No.11 was reportedly completed in recent months, after lasting more than a year and being disrupted by the pandemic. A spokesperson for No 10 said: The Downing Street complex is a working building and contains two ministerial residences. As has been the case under successive administrations, renovations and maintenance are carried out periodically. Matters relating to the work on the Downing Street estate, including the residences, are dealt with in the annual report and accounts of the Cabinet Office.

