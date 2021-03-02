Alibaba halves startup investment as Beijing steps up review





SHANGHAI – Alibaba Group Holding’s investment in startups has halved in four months since its fintech subsidiary Ant Group was forced to postpone its stock market listing in November, compared to the same period a year ago. The rapid slowdown is a reaction to the tighter government control of Chinese President Xi Jinping, which has accused Alibaba of antitrust violations and financial market monopolization. Some suggest that the “Alibaba economic bloc,” which has dominated China’s online sphere by absorbing promising startups, may have reached a turning point. Alibaba’s startup investments between early November and late February are estimated to total around $ 2.7 billion, up from around $ 6 billion at roughly the same time a year ago, based on the data. of the information company ITjuzi. The figure for the period last December, when ongoing projects ran their course, fell nearly 70% year on year. The figures take into account the acquisitions of Alibaba and Ant, as well as investments in listed companies. Since the fall of 2020, the Xi administration has taken steps to strengthen control of Alibaba. He proposed guidelines to restrict monopoly behavior and the collection of personal information by Internet companies. He also proposed a policy of controlling “smartphone loans” offered by Ant. After the ant list was canceled, the government fined Alibaba in December, citing a violation of antitrust and pricing laws. He has also subjected Alibaba and Ant officials to investigations and questioning on several occasions. Yunfeng Capital, an investment fund in which Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma Yun owns around 40% of the capital, has been keeping a low profile since the listing fiasco. A senior executive said the fund will try to remain “low key” as it invests in a standalone tech start-up. The pessimistic comment marked a radical departure from the aggressively acquisitive stance the fund used to take. Ma has rarely appeared in public since late last year. And although the investment project continues, there has been little fanfare in the local media about the deal. There has been speculation that a Yunfeng Capital partner and several young employees recently quit. The general environment for startups has also changed. The pent-up liquidity has started pouring into the markets again as the pandemic is brought under control, benefiting startups. According to data from 36Kr, a Chinese technology news portal, startups in 2020 raised 40% more money than a year earlier. With more opportunities available now, some startups are believed to be avoiding Alibaba. This opened the doors for its rival, Tencent Holdings. Tencent is emerging as a bigger player than Alibaba in the area of ​​venture capital investment. © Reuters The company’s investments totaled more than $ 12 billion last year, surpassing Alibaba’s – which fell below $ 10 billion – for the first time since 2013. While Alibaba closed less than 10 investment transactions since the beginning of this year, Tencent has made more than 70. While it is not possible to make an accurate comparison as information on many of the two companies’ investment transactions is not made public, the pace of Alibaba’s acquisitions has definitely slowed down. The government also wants Alibaba to withdraw from micromanaging its startups if they are not part of the group’s core business. If Alibaba regains control of these startups, where it has spent more than $ 100 billion in the past 15 years, it will slow down Chinese innovation in information technology. It would also be difficult for Alibaba and Ant to sow the seeds for medium to long term growth.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos