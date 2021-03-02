With the first dose, PM Modi joins the ranks of world leaders vaccinated against Covid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 70, on Monday became one of the few leading world leaders to receive the vaccine against coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Among the Group of 20 countries, PM Modi is only the ninth leader to receive at least the first injection of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Among the first was Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 71, followed closely by US President Joe Biden, 78. Netanyahu was the first Israeli to be vaccinated. He was given the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech on live television as the prime minister said he wanted to set a personal example to encourage other Israelis to get vaccinated.

Biden received his first injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in December last year, a month before he was officially sworn in. He also took the vaccine on live television to counter vaccine reluctance in the United States, which is most affected by the virus in the world, in stark contrast to the mixed messages sent by the former president Donald Trump.

I’m doing this to demonstrate that people need to be prepared when it’s available to take the vaccine, Biden told reporters in Newark, Delaware, where he received the vaccine. No reason to worry. He received the second blow in early January.

PM Modis’ first shot follows that of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who also took the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Happy to receive my # COVID19 vaccine today with Professor Paul Kelly CMO from Australia to give Australians more confidence that these vaccines, which have been tested and approved by our medical experts, are safe and effective, wrote PM Morrison , 52, on Twitter after receiving the blow in late February.

Saudi King Salman, 85, received the first dose of Pfizer vaccine in early January, three weeks after the kingdom began his vaccination program. The country’s health ministry said vaccinations would be rolled out in three phases, starting with people over 65 and those with chronic illnesses or at high risk of infection.

Her son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, considered the de facto ruler of the country, received the vaccine in December. After the crown prince, 35, received his first Pfizer vaccine shot, registrations in Saudi Arabia to receive the vaccine increased fivefold, according to Health Minister Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah.

In January, President Alberto Fernandez, 61, received the first dose of the Russian-made Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in January, a day after Argentina’s health regulator cleared the vaccine for use in people aged 60 and over.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also received the first dose of a vaccine in January in front of television cameras. He received a photo of the Sinovac developed by China. I think it will be vital for political leaders and MPs to encourage the vaccination campaign themselves (by getting vaccinated), Erdogan told reporters after receiving the vaccine.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, 59, also received his first dose of the Sinovac vaccine in January, after the country approved the vaccine and began efforts to vaccinate the population. He has been vaccinated with the country’s top leaders and even social media influencers in an attempt to encourage people to take the vaccine when it is available.

South African President Cyril Rampahosa was one of the first citizens to be vaccinated, in January, with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, which has also been rolled out to health workers. His vaccination was broadcast on live television to boost people’s confidence. At the time, Johnson & Johnson weren’t licensed anywhere in the world and Ramaphosa did indeed join an observational study taking the jab.

Expected vaccine shot

Leaders of major European countries, the European Union bloc, Japan and South Korea are facing criticism for slow vaccine deployments in their countries.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan and Prime Minister Moon Jae In of South Korea oversaw the vaccination of frontline workers, which only started recently. They have not yet been vaccinated themselves.

In Europe, most countries have started by immunizing either the elderly or health workers. French President Emmanuel Macron, 43, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, 66, said they would wait their turn to get vaccinated. There is no news on when the recently sworn-in Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is expected to receive the vaccine.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 49, will also wait for vaccinations in the general category to get vaccinated. We obviously have to put the most vulnerable first, but the second I have a chance, like all healthy adults, I will do so very visibly and with enthusiasm, Trudeau told Radio-Canada in December.

While the UK approved its first vaccines three weeks before the European Union, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 56, has yet to receive the vaccine. Press secretary Allegra Stratton said in December that Prime Minister Johnson would not line up and take the vaccine before those who needed it most.

I think we also know he wouldn’t want to take a hit that should be for someone who is extremely vulnerable, clinically vulnerable and who should get it before him, she said. Johnson spent several days in intensive care in April last year after contracting Covid-19.

Mexico began vaccinating people over 60 with Sputnik V in mid-February. So far, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, 67, has not been vaccinated.

Although he actively promotes the use of Sputnik V around the world, President Vladimir Putin has yet to take the vaccine. His spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin was following a vaccination schedule that required him to take other vaccines first, including against flu and pneumococcal infections, before he could decide to have Sputnik. V.

It is still unclear whether Chinese President Xi Jinping, where the virus first appeared, received the Covid-19 vaccine. China was the first country to start vaccinations in July last year and has approved five local vaccines since then. However, there is no official comment on whether President Xi has taken a vaccine or intends to take it soon.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, assimilated to Donald Trump, said last year that he would not be vaccinated. I’m telling you, I’m not going to take it. It’s my right, he said in November of last year. The president calls the virus a small flu and has been fighting restrictions on the virus since the start of the pandemic. Brazil is the second most affected country in the world.

Other world leaders

Some non-G20 world leaders, such as Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan and UAE Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, have been publicly vaccinated.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, his family and several senior North Korean officials have also been vaccinated, a US analyst said in December, citing two unidentified Japanese intelligence sources.

Kim Jong Un and several other senior officials from the Kim family and the leadership network have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the past two to three weeks thanks to a vaccine candidate provided by the Chinese government, Harry Kazianis, an expert from Korea from North to Center. for the National Interest think tank in Washington, wrote in an article for online outlet 19FortyFive.

In October, Kim told the public during a military parade that not a single person in North Korea had contracted the coronavirus.

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday became the first to receive a Covid-19 vaccine under the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (Covax) program. The global initiative to deliver vaccines to the poorest countries uses at least 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. It is important that I set an example that this vaccine is safe by being the first to have it, he said.

PM Modi received Covaxin, the vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech Limited, at the New Delhis All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was vaccinated on the first day of the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign which was deployed across the country. In this phase, people over 60 and those 45 to 59 with co-morbidities are vaccinated.

I took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked quickly to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who have the right to be vaccinated. Together, let’s make India COVID-19 COVID-19 free! he wrote on Twitter after receiving the vaccine.