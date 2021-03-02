Pakistan agreed to ceasefire because General Bajwa had a Musharraf moment





Photo file | Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and General Qamar Javed Bajwa | Facebook / ImranKhanOfficial

Text size: A- A +

In the subcontinent, one could never complain about a dull moment. India and Pakistan seem to have surprised their own citizens again by striking up a conversation, all when we thought the prospects were dead. However, the Indo-Pakistani observer army and ordinary people are left to speculate on the hand behind the initiative. On the Pakistani side, this does not look like the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The civilian government is too wrapped up in domestic politics, barely keeping its head above water, to even imagine making a bold move to open a channel with the main enemy. The political opposition is said to be at the throat of Prime Minister Imran Khan, accusing him of compromising and failing to put Parliament in confidence. However, Khan seemed ready to welcome the move despite not being in the driver’s seat.

It is quite clear that the long-awaited, albeit tactical, initiative to relaunch the 2003 ceasefire agreement, which collapsed after 2018, was well above anyone’s pay level. in civilian government in Pakistan. This is one of the reasons why Moeed W. Yusuf, the Prime Ministers’ Special Assistant on National Security (SAPM), quickly denied the Hindustan Times story suggesting his talks with the National Security Advisor of the United States. India, Ajit Doval. Interestingly, as sources suggest, he first spoke of efforts to reformulate the deal, but later denied knowing about it.

Yusuf tweeted that the story was baseless. His reaction may not hide the truth, but states that obvious talks took place between India and Pakistan that did not involve SAPM. Sources in Islamabad say Yusuf admits a lot of back and forth between the two countries without giving up on who was really in charge on the Pakistani side.

In Pakistan, the latest news of the deal followed by the article in Indian media was greeted with cautious silence. In over 73 years, people have seen peace initiatives start and fall apart. British author Victoria Schofield, known for her close association with Benazir Bhutto and for her writings on Kashmir, believes that India and Pakistan have their moments of peace when the possibility of moving forward increases. However, once the moment is over, the outlook crumbles until next time. Indeed, over the past two decades, since 1999, the subcontinent has experienced such moments more often than in the past. But then they passed out and in doing so generated a lot of anger and disappointment.

Over the years, there has been a huge trust deficit between the neighbors. While for India the question has always been how to find the right player on the other side, Islamabad has been grappling with the question of keeping Delhi on schedule. So the recent talks to relaunch the ceasefire agreement are a welcome move, as it is a small initiative that could open more doors but in itself does not raise expectations. In addition, the initiative is extremely tactical, as both sides have moved away from their previous hardened positions without compromising their fundamentals. India has moved slightly away from its previous stance of not speaking unless Pakistan addresses its terrorism concerns and Islamabad has abandoned its position of insisting that Delhi reverse its decision to abolish it. article 370.

Read also: Always told Chinese interlocutors that normal relations depend on peace on the Shringla border

Why some are critical in Pakistan

This change of position has troubled some in Pakistan. Some of the journalists I spoke with criticized the move, seeing it as Pakistan giving India a way out of a possible two-pronged situation. Despite statements by Indian Army chiefs about the indiasability of handling a two-pronged situation, an active Line of Control (LAC) and Line of Control (LoC) exert tremendous pressure on Indian forces. For Delhi, the development of the ceasefire comes at a time when it is in the grip of the pandemic and is bringing life to the economy. Some others in Pakistan seem disappointed as it almost looks like Pakistan wasted its gains after Balakot. Resident editor-in-chief Fahd Hussain, for example, recalls an article he wrote two years ago about Pakistan giving India a bloody nose. Although both sides experienced their own versions of Pulwama-Balakot, Pakistan emerged confident in its ability to deter India from escalating tension under a nuclear umbrella.

Now the whispered question in Pakistan is why throw the edge? While many look to Washington as the primary source for bringing the moment back to the subcontinent, India and Pakistan are driven by their need to change the relationship.

Also Read: India-Pakistan Ceasefire Pact Won’t Affect Counterterrorism Operations at J&K, Army Says

It’s the economy, stupid

For Pakistan, there is the astonishing reality of the urgency to improve the economy. The lesson GenPervez Musharraf learned after taking control of the government may also have been learned by General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Pakistan at least needs tactical peace with India to focus on its economy and Afghanistan. The latter is essential to maintain the importance of the military in the global geostrategy. Islamabad may not be part of America’s Indo-Pacific plans, but it’s not yet an ally Washington would want to abandon. At least, that’s what powerful circles across the country like to believe. The concern here is not whether Pakistan and the United States have a strategic alliance, but whether they remain a tactical need for each other.

Such a link remains necessary to meet the financial needs of Pakistanis, especially whenever it is transmitted to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Pakistan’s economic needs remain a constant driver of its foreign policy, which is why the ImranKhan government appears to be making every effort to restore relations with Saudi Arabia. The recent visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshis to Egypt, a country with which Pakistan shares little common interest, focused on Riyadh. Islamabad wants to present itself as a geo-economic hub, rather than a launching pad for US interests in Afghanistan, Central Asia and the Middle East.

The recent AMAN-2021 naval exercise, which featured 11 ships from six countries including Russia and the United States, also presented a different picture of Pakistan and the state taking an interest in maritime diplomacy and bringing in navies from all over the world. the horizons on its platform. It is a fact that Islamabad must seriously dismantle its infrastructure and national priorities to move from geostrategy to geo-economy, a goal that is difficult to achieve. But awareness to improve the economy is certainly a major driver. I remember a conversation a few years ago with a businessman from Lahore about trade with India. In his opinion, without economic potential, it is difficult for the country to make gains on Kashmir. Indeed, the pending territorial dispute, as a Kashmiri source said, will remain a long-term goal that Islamabad will not compromise on even if it currently lacks the military potential to resolve the issue. Some suggest that Islamabad has also discussed peace in Balochistan, which is necessary to anchor economic development.

It is possible that the economic reality has started to sink in the upper echelons of the military, which makes the ceasefire agreement much more meaningful. It makes sense for Delhitooto to cross his own line and engage with the military in Pakistan instead of a weak civilian government. It is the elder who can deliver while keeping track of his own interests and ensuring that Prime Minister Khan subscribes to the same point of view. But two important questions remain unanswered for how long will these developments remain at the tactical level before moving to strategic peace, and how will it be marketed to an audience that has long been fueled by xenophobia and of hate?

Ayesha Siddiqa @iamthedrifter is a research associate at SOAS, London, and author of Military Inc: Inside Pakistans Military Economy. Opinions are personal.

Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and Telegram

Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it

India needs even more free, fair, open-ended, questioning journalism in the face of multiple crises.

But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is dwindling, giving way to crass spectacle in prime time.

ThePrint has the best young reporters, columnists and editors working for it. To support journalism of this quality, smart, thoughtful people like you have to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.

Support our journalism

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos