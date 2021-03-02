Dennis Rodman fired by Donald Trump after making embarrassing mistake on national television





Even if you don’t know much about the NBA, you probably know Dennis Rodman quite well. While he was a talented player, the worm also developed a reputation as one of the most colorful characters to ever hit hardwood. Even in retirement, the former Chicago Bulls forward continues to make headlines and finds himself in bizarre situations.

In 2013, Dennis Rodman appeared in the 13th season of The Apprentice. After a handful of episodes, however, the former NBA star was fired by Donald Trump due to an embarrassing mistake.

Dennis Rodman was actually quite the basketball player

Over the years, Dennis Rodman has had no problem making headlines for things unrelated to basketball. During his time in the NBA, however, the forward has always proven to be a fairly capable player.

Although Rodman barely played basketball in high school, he eventually returned to hardwood after a sudden growth spurt. The forward spent a semester in college before landing at Southeastern Oklahoma State University; there he turned out to be a formidable downpost presence.

While the state of Southeast Oklahoma isn’t exactly a basketball powerhouse, Rodman has shown enough potential to turn pro. He joined the Detroit Pistons as the 27th overall pick in the 1986 NBA Draft and, thanks to his solid defense and rebounds, fits in perfectly with the Bad Boys.

Rodman won two championships in Motor City before demanding a trade; he joined the San Antonio Spurs and soon after signed with the Chicago Bulls. While still a colorful character, his willingness to do the dirty work made him a great addition to Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

In total, Rodman spent 14 seasons in the association, averaging 7.3 points and 13.1 rebounds per game for his career. He won five NBA championships and two Defensive Player of the Year titles, ultimately earning a spot in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

A story of colorful behavior

Talking about Dennis Rodman’s basketball exploits, however, is only half the story. No matter where he was or what he was doing, the forward always managed to steal the show.

At this point in the story, Rodman’s various antics and adventures are well documented. The attacker frequently dyed his hair and rocked a variety of tattoos, piercings and accessories; on one occasion, he put on a wedding dress and announced that he was married. He also dabbled in pro wrestling, made trips to North Korea, and apparently did everything else in between.

As you can imagine, however, Rodman also found himself in trouble on several occasions. At one point, for example, he must have coughed up $ 200,000 after kicking a cameraman; on another, Rodman was fined $ 50,000 to the NBA after making a comment on “fing Mormons”.

Donald Trump once fired Dennis Rodman after a blatant misspelling Dennis Rodman’s colorful career included the firing of Donald Trump twice. | Photo by Steve Granitz / WireImage

Considering his reputation, you would probably expect to see Dennis Rodman in a conference room. The former Chicago Bulls star, however, ended up in one, albeit on reality TV.

In 2013, Rodman appeared in season 13 of The Apprentice; her time in the competition, however, came to an early end on the sixth episode.

In this week’s challenge, contestants had to design an advertising campaign for Melania Trump’s skin care line. Rodman’s team, however, featured an ad that read Milania. As a project manager, the Worm was fired for not detecting the error.

As reality TV fans will notice, Rodman appeared on an earlier season of The Apprentice; while he lasted longer the first time around, the former striker was eventually fired.

During his time on the basketball court, Dennis Rodman proved to be a real talent. His time with the Bulls, however, apparently did not prepare him to reread the commercials.

