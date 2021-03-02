Is China Genetic Engineering “Super Soldiers”?





The idea of ​​genetically modified super soldiers is hardly new, but it has always been in the field of science fiction or fancy. But what if it was real? It was a question asked by Polish vlogger Agon Hare, who runs the viral social media video network Project Nightfall. How far can humans go playing god, asks Hare at the end of February 27, 2021, Facebook video. His hypothetical question and video about the prospect of super soldiers populating the Chinese military was derived from a comment included in a December 3, 2020, opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal of John Ratcliffe, the former director of national intelligence under former US President Donald Trump. In the article, Ratcliffe attempted to argue that China poses the greatest threat to America today. He wrote (emphasis added): China is also stealing sensitive US defense technology to fuel President Xi Jinpings’ aggressive plan to make China the world’s leading military power. US intelligence shows China has even performed human tests on members of the People’s Liberation Army in hopes of developing soldiers with biologically enhanced abilities.. There are no ethical limits to the pursuit of power in Beijing. But Ratcliffe provided no evidence for the claim that the Chinese government is working to genetically modify its soldiers. A Analysis such a possibility published by the BBC on February 8 has raised doubts as to whether it is even possible with the technology currently available to modify an adult’s genes to improve that person’s performance. (The BBC also reported that China has denied the Ratcliffes claims, calling them a mixture of lies.) The BBC article noted that China is not the only country to have considered the possibility of using technology to somehow make soldiers stronger. Others include France and the United States in 2014, then President Barack Obama said the United States was working on the creation of Iron Man in a project who allegedly built protective armor for the soldiers. Hares’ video and BBC analysis bring up the case of He jiankui, a Chinese scientist who made headlines in 2018 for genetically modifying twin babies to protect them from contracting HIV. China, like most countries, has laws banning gene editing to produce improved babies, and Jiankuis’ work has taken him to jail. Even though Jiankius’ work is indicative of future potential, BBC analysis noted that choosing desirable attributes and splicing genes for them is not so simple, Jurassic Park style: Christophe Galichet, principal researcher at the Francis Crick Institute in London, calls [clusters of regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats, or CRISPR, gene editing technology] A revolution. But, he says, there are limits. He likened it to using find-and-replace on text where you can easily swap precise sentences, but what works at one point in text may not make sense at another. It is wrong to think that a gene will have only one effect, he said. If you take one gene, you could have an individual who is more muscular or able to breathe at high altitude. But maybe later the individual will develop cancer. At present, we do not have any evidence to support the claim that the Chinese government is experimenting on its soldiers to genetically improve them and create super soldiers. We sent a question to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to ask if the Biden administration supports the claim of its DNI predecessors. We will update this story if we receive a response.

