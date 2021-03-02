Cameron criticizes successors May and Johnson, insists Brexit referendum was well thought out





David Cameron has made a foray into politics to criticize his successors in Downing Street for their handling of national security issues and international affairs. Appearing before the National Security Strategy Committee on Monday, the former PM said Theresa May had made a very serious mistake in allowing the role of Cabinet Secretary and National Security Advisor to be merged, with Sir Mark Sedwill occupying both roles during his tenure at Downing Street. Those are two jobs, Cameron told the committee. For one person, even if you were a cross between Einstein, Wittgenstein, and Mother Teresa, you couldn’t do both jobs and I think that temporarily weakened the National Security Council. OnBorisJohnsons’ decision to abolish the Department for International Development (DfID), which merged with the Department of Foreign Affairs last year, Mr Cameron said: I think abolishing DfID is also a mistake for all kinds of reasons, but one of them is actually to have the foreign ministry speaking around the table and having the voice of DfID around the table I think that’s important. They are not necessarily the same thing. Can you really expect the Minister of Foreign Affairs to do all the diplomatic work and also be able to talk about the development file? It’s quite a task, so I think it’s good to have both. Watch more Mr Cameron also insisted that his call for the Brexit referendum, the outcome of which forced his resignation, was well thought out and part of a grand strategy for the UK, not an afterthought on the Conservative election manifesto to appease backbench MPs. Asked about the calling of the referendum on leaving the European Union, the former Tory leader said: The Brexit referendum was discussed and called in 2013, two years before the general election and three years before the referendum itself. even. Inside Politics Newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond delivered straight to your inbox every day of the week Inside Politics Newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond delivered straight to your inbox every day of the week But he admitted Mr Johnson had suffered from having to deal with both Brexit and the immense challenge of the pandemic, a two-pronged assault has given the current government less time to consider foreign policy. All the former prime ministers we talk to from time to time all say that we have had tough decisions to make and tough circumstances to face, but nothing like that. This is the biggest challenge a government has faced in 40 or 50 years, said Cameron. So, to be fair to the government, it had to deal with both of these challenges. Mr Cameron, who served as Prime Minister from 2010 to 2016, said the Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2013 helped remind his government of the threat of a pandemic, but admitted that a mistake had been committed when the guarantees were put in place. He said: The mistake that was made was that, when thinking about future pandemics, the focus was more on the flu than on respiratory illnesses. And I’m sure there will be a big investigation of what we learned and everything, but I think there was a pretty good pandemic flu plan, but it was a flu plan rather than a flu plan. ‘a respiratory disease plan. The experience of Sars and respiratory illnesses should have taught us more about our own preparation. Mr Cameron also sought to highlight how his management of the National Security Council had carried out NATO’s bombing mission in Libya, but he was not asked about the conflict that raged in the country, with thousands of deaths and the rise of Islamist extremism. ever since he and French President Nicolas Sarkozy initiated the Western military intervention leading to the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi. The former prime minister assured the committee that he did not want to return to politics, referring to Donald Trump’s candidacy for the Republican nomination for the 2024 US presidential election. Trump is enough to turn the page on us all, he said.

