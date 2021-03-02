Is a gold status of former President Donald Trump sacrilege?





While the Old Testament Moses may disagree, there was no etched image at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference, according to the man who built a golden statue of former President Donald Trump.

Trump’s seemingly golden likeness drew criticism as it was compared to the worshiped golden calf in the Bible book of Exodus, but the creator of the statues rejected the comparison.

He’s not an idol, artist and former youth pastor Tommy Zegan said, MediaITE reported. I know the biblical definition of an idol. He’s not an idol. This is a sculpture.

The 200-pound fiberglass statue of the former president, titled Trump and his Magic Wand, was made in Rosarito, Mexico and then painted in Tampa, Florida, Politico reported. The artist said the statue was then transported by U-Hauled to Orlando, where it was on display for CPAC 2021. Zegan said he was selling it for $ 100,000.

The golden Trump is dressed in red thongs, American flag shorts and a black suit coat over a white dress shirt and red tie. Trump, whose head, hands and legs are painted in gold, holds the US Constitution in his right hand and a starry wand in his left. The Magic Wand refers to a comment made by former President Barack Obama in 2016, when he figuratively asked what magic wand do you have from the Trumps plan to bring back lost manufacturing jobs to America.

The coat and tie is the fact that he’s a professional, a businessman, Zegan told CNN. The red tie symbolizes a Republican. The red white and blue is that it is a patriot. The fact that he wears flip flops and shorts is that he is at the age he should be taken off. He should be at the beach by now.

Zegan also created a stainless steel version of the statue, which he hopes will one day be on display in Trump’s presidential library, according to a YouTube video from last year. Speaking to Trump directly in the video, the sculptor said he made the presidential likeness for everything you’ve done for the past four years for our country.

As the golden statue walked through a hallway at CPAC last week, supporters of the former president can be heard saying awesome and it’s so cool, reported The Hill.

Four more years, another begins to sing.

Many CPAC attendees took selfies with the statue, which were later posted on social media, but a photo alleging religious leaders prayed for gold status was fake, The Associated Press reported.

Although a 6ft tall golden statue resembling Trump is real, this particular image was fabricated. People in the original photo were praying around Trump himself, not a statue, at an Evangelicals for Trump event last year, wrote Ali Swenson, a reporter responsible for verifying information for the AP.

I posted a photoshop of the golden statue of Trump (left) over the famous photo of evangelicals praying for Trump (right).

I thought the reference was clear, but it is confusing. I deleted.

AFAIK, no one prayed for a golden statue of Trump. In public, anyway. pic.twitter.com/lWlltCwQwb

Carl T. Bergstrom (@CT_Bergstrom) March 1, 2021

But not everyone online admired the golden statue.

Ah, the golden calf. Cue Moses, wrote Larry Sabato on Twitter, according to The Hill. Sabato is the founder and director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia.

The golden calf refers to the story of the Old Testament where the children of Israel, who had just been freed from slavery by the prophet Moses, built and worshiped a golden calf while Moses commune with God on Mount Sinai.

Idol worship is not conservative, Congressman Adam Kinzinger, a Republican and Air Force veteran from Illinois, said on Twitter.

Head-turning press accounts of the statue at CPAC got no response from Trump.







