Inflation climbs to 8.7% in February

The inflation rate soared to 8.7% in February – one of the largest increases in a month – due to soaring food and energy prices, exceeding finance ministry expectations in a report released three days ago that predicted low inflation.

Inflation of 8.7% was the highest in the past four months, which also reversed the downward trend in the inflation index, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Monday.

PBS revealed that electricity costs 43% more today than a year ago, and that almost all kitchen items have seen double-digit price hikes, including wheat, sugar, milk and wheat flour.

The government’s assertion to reduce inflation to the lowest level in its two-and-a-half-year mandate also proved short-lived after the increase in electricity tariffs coupled with soaring commodity prices. base on international and domestic markets.

There was a three percentage point increase in the pace of inflation last month, which was one of the fastest increases in the index.

By January 2021, inflation had slipped to 5.7%, leading to congratulatory tweets from Prime Minister Imran Khan and Planning Minister Asad Umar. The Prime Minister said the consumer price index and core inflation were “both now lower than when our government was formed”.

Reading February’s inflation belied the government’s claim that inflation was at the lowest level since Pakistan’s administration Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had been in office for two and a half years.

The inflation rate of 8.7% was significantly higher than the forecast of the Ministry of Finance which predicted that inflation would remain in the range of 5.5% to 7.5% in February just three days ago.

In its monthly economic outlook report, the finance ministry also said that the future inflation rate may follow a lower path.

The economic outlook appears to be following the political pulse rather than providing a credible assessment of key economic indicators.

PBS reported a significant increase in inflation in both urban and rural areas. The inflation rate in urban areas jumped to 8.6% in February, an increase of 3.6% in just one month. Likewise, in rural areas, the inflation rate rose to 8.8%.

Food inflation has also increased in urban and rural areas. In cities, food inflation rose double-digit to 10.3%, according to the PBS. In rural areas, food inflation has been calculated at 9.1%.

Core inflation – calculated by excluding food and energy – hit an eight-month high of 6.4% in urban areas in February, the PBS said.

The State Bank of Pakistan has targeted headline inflation to set its policy rate. In the latest monetary policy statement, the central bank did not indicate any change in the policy rate for at least four months.

The inflation index includes 12 major groups with food and non-alcoholic beverages with a maximum weight of 34.6% in the basket. The food group saw its prices increase by 8.7%. Within the food group, the prices of non-perishable foods have increased by almost 15% on an annual basis.

The main items that saw their price increase were eggs 48%, chicken 36%, condiments and spices 31%, wheat 24%, mustard oil 23%, beans, sugar and vegetable ghee 17 %, cooking oil 15.4%, milk 15% and wheat. bag of flour 13.5%.

The double-digit price hike suggested that it wasn’t easier for middle and lower income groups to manage cooking with limited resources. However, perishables saw a price drop of more than 17%, the PBS said. Onion and tomato prices have fallen by almost 30% and vegetables by 22.5%.

The inflation rate for the housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel group – having a quarter of the weight in the basket – was 10.6% last month.

The PBS bulletin revealed that the government had raised the electricity tariff by 43% last month on an annualized basis. Electricity charges rose 29.5% in February from January, according to the PBS.

The cost of shoes also increased by almost 30% last month compared to the same period a year earlier. Personal effects have become expensive by around 17%, cotton rags have become more expensive by 15%, and cleaning and laundering have also become expensive, according to official statistics.

The average inflation rate for July-February of the current fiscal year stood at 8.3%, according to the PBS.

