Jokowi revokes attachment to presidential decree on Miras, Muhammadiyah: positive political attitude





Yogyakarta – Central managers (PP) Muhammadiyah appreciate for political will President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) revoking the attachment Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 10 of 2021 which regulates the opening of new investments in the liquor industry. PP Muhammadiyah believes that the measures taken by the government show an openness to criticism. PP Chairman Muhammadiyah Haedar Nashir said the measures taken showed the government to be democratic and relieved of the aspirations and objections of religious communities, especially Muslims, including Muhammadiyah. As with PP Muhammadiyah, he also formally submitted a rejection and requested revocation of the Alcohol Investment Regulation. “The president’s decision to revoke the presidential decree is a positive political attitude and shows the government’s openness to criticism and constructive contribution from the community for the benefit of the nation,” Haedar said in a written statement to journalists, Tuesday (2/3/2021). Haedar continued, the government certainly understands that the alcohol problem is not just a religious issue that is prohibited in Islam. But it can also harm the mentality and morals of the nation. “Economic development is of course very fully supported by all parties, as long as it does not conflict with the values ​​of Pancasila, the religion and the noble culture of Indonesia,” he said. “There are still many areas that can be developed in economic development and investment in this country,” Haedar continued. Previously reported, the Presidential Investment Sector Decree, which contained regulations on the alcohol trade, sparked controversy. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has withdrawn attachment to the presidential decree which regulates the opening of new investments in the alcoholic beverage industry containing alcohol. “I hereby report, I have decided on the attachment to the presidential decree regarding the opening of new investments in the liquor industry containing alcohol, I declare that it is revoked,” Jokowi said in a virtual press release, Tuesday (2/3 / 2021). Jokowi explained the reasons for the revocation of the presidential decree attachment regarding this new investment in alcohol. Jokowi admitted to receiving contributions from Islamic scholars and mass organizations. “After receiving the contribution from MUI oulama, Nahdlatul Ulama NU, Muhammadiyah and other mass organizations, as well as other religious figures, as well as contributions from provinces and regions,” Jokowi explained. More on the next page …

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos