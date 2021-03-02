Modi’s image on Covid vaccination certificate is ‘self-projection, political’, some parties shout

Text size:

A-

A +

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have led the country into its second round of Covid vaccinations by becoming the first to receive the vaccine on Monday, but his association with the campaign’s first round has sparked controversy.

Several opposition parties are upset that tThe digital Covid-19 vaccination certificates issued to recipients have a photo of Modi at the bottom, and they don’t agree with that.

A congressional-ruled Punjab minister criticized the move as a sign of obsessive self-projection, while a ruling Trinamool congressman in West Bengal linked to the polls said it was wrong.

In Maharashtra, two constituents of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition expressed differing views. A Shiv Sena MP, a former BJP ally, defended the move, saying the certificates bore photos of Modis as prime minister, but a minister of state from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). claimed that it was absolutely wrong to have political figures on a vaccination certificate.

The digital vaccination certificate is available to beneficiaries through the Co-Win app, a portal set up to help the Indias Covid vaccination campaign. The photograph of Modi is accompanied by a quote from him in English which says: “Together India will defeat COVID-19”, and a line in Hindi which says: “Dawai bhi, aur kadai bhi”, which also translates by “vaccination as a precaution”.



The entire vaccination program is currently overseen by the central government, with states and Union territories not being allowed to procure vaccines independently.

The PM photo is generally used in publicity material for central government programs, but its inclusion in materials distributed to beneficiaries of government initiatives is a relatively new development.

This is not the first time the Modi government has done this. During Ayushman Bharat’s deployment in 2018, his photo was printed on the cover letters sent to beneficiaries of the schemes’ tertiary care arm, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

This, despite the contribution of state governments 40 percent of plan funds.



ThePrint has contacted the Union Health Ministry, which coordinates the vaccination effort, for an email comment, but there was no response until this report was released. Senior ministry officials declined to answer ThePrints’ questions regarding the need to use the PM’s photo on the certificate.

ThePrint also reached CEO, GDP, Jaideep Bhatnagar and PMO via email, but there was no response until this report was released.

BJP national spokesperson RP Singh told ThePrint: “He’s the prime minister of the country, so that’s where his photo is there. The way he handled the coronavirus pandemic, the way India has become a leading example for the rest of the world, whether in the distribution of vaccines, PPE kits or other drugs, we should be proud of the work he has done.

The Indias Covid vaccination campaign began on January 16 and more than 1.3 million healthcare and frontline workers have received the vaccine since. The second phase of the campaign, which will expand the pool of beneficiaries to the elderly and people over 45 with co-morbidities, began on Monday.



Read also: Disease prescription is enough to get Covid vaccine, PM-JAY will not cover vaccination costs

West Bengal

Trinamool Congress leader Dr Santanu Sen, MP for Rajya Sabha and former national president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), described the use of the Modis photo on vaccination certificates and PM-JAY letters as blatant attempts to break the federal structure.

It is unthinkable for us to see the photo of the PM on the vaccination certificates. The Modi government has done something similar in the case of the Ayushman Bharat plan. The state supports 40 percent of the regime. But the health card who reached people carrying his picture, he said. It is reprehensible.

He also criticized the decision to name the Motera cricket stadium in Gujarat, considered the largest in the world after Prime Minister Modi, who is from the state and led it as CM for more than a decade.

This may be the first time in Indian history that a stadium has been named after a living prime minister. People see everything, he added.

A senior West Bengal government official said the state government noticed the photo early on but could not change the format as was done centrally.

When Banerjee ruled West Bengal on PM-JAY in January 2019, she cited Modis’ photo in letters to beneficiaries as one of the reasons.

Read also: Deliberate slow vaccination, will soon increase to 70 lakh / day from 5 lakh: member of the ICMR working group

Punjab

According to Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, having a photo of a politician on a vaccination certificate is not only inappropriate, but also an obsessive self-projection odor that only Narendra Modi is capable of.

He wants his photo in every household and uses his government’s program for it. The vaccine certificate does not need to have an image at all. But if a larger social message were to be sent through these certificates, there could have been a photo of the philanthropist Mother Teresa, or the historic Bhai Kanhaiya, who gave water even to enemy soldiers. Or that of Bhagat Puran Singh ji of Amritsar pingalwara, he added.

Maharashtra

MVA constituents, Shiv Sena and NCP, are divided on the issue.

The Shiv Sena said there was no reason to object, as Modis’s photo is used on the certificate in his capacity as Prime Minister, which is a constitutional position, and not in his capacity as leader of the BJP.

We believe the Prime Minister is a constitutional office and commands respect. The entire vaccination campaign is being carried out under the leadership of the prime ministers, said Sanjay Raut, MP for Rajya Sabha, chief spokesperson for the Shiv Sena.

So, it is good if the certificate has the photo of the PM. We don’t want to make this political. If he had mentioned BJP in one way or another, it would have been different.

However, NCP Nawab Malik, a cabinet minister led by Uddhav Thackeray, said: It is absolutely wrong to have political figures on a vaccination certificate. This sort of thing has never happened in the country before. They (the BJP) want Modis photos everywhere.

At this rate, there might be a day when they replace Gandhiarrive with Modi.

Even so, Malik said, neither the state government nor his party has, as such, officially raised any objection.

ThePrint contacted Balasaheb Thorat and Vijay Waddetiwar, ministers of state and members of the Third Congress constituting MVA, by phone for comment, but the calls went unanswered.

Read also: This is how much you can pay to take the Covid vaccine in a private hospital

Karnataka

Reached for comment on the certificate, a senior official with the BJP-led Karnataka state health department said the format had been set by the central government.

It is available online and you only need to fill in the details. There is a format given by the central ministry and this is what we also follow, added the official, not wishing to be named.

However, YB Srivatsa, opposition congressional spokesperson called it a gimmick.

Our PM Modi never misses an opportunity to place his photo where he needs it, for PR. He is the first PM to give his name to a stadium. Now he’s putting his photo on Covid certificates, all as India has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the world compared to the huge population we have, he said.

Instead of focusing on vaccinating Indians, he uses his photography for his own imaging. The Indians have had enough.

Jammu and Kashmir

Senior government officials in the health department of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which is currently under central rule, said there was nothing wrong with certificates bearing the Modis photo.

A senior health official who declined to be named said PM Modis’s photo was representative of central government efforts to defeat the pandemic.

It is not necessary to know more about the contents of the photograph in the certificate, the official said. Even the PM-JAY card has an image of PM Modi on it. The photo on the Covid-19 vaccination certificate represents the efforts of the central government, led by the prime minister, to defeat the pandemic, the official added.

There is also a quote (on the certificate) from PM Modi. It builds trust among people. That’s all.

However, some political parties based in the valley did not buy the view.

National Conference (NC) spokesperson Sarah Hayat questioned the need to print the PM’s photo on the certificate.

It should not be turned into a political campaign. If photos were to be printed, it should have been of those scientists and doctors who have been at the forefront of the fight against this crisis, she said.

A senior leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said, on condition of anonymity, that regional parties would have responded sooner if they had not been linked to bigger issues.

Everything has been taken away from us and we have been so committed to dealing with the consequences of the changes illegally made at J&K that we cannot respond to issues like these, the leader said.

But come to think of it, it’s no surprise. Recently, the Sardar Patel stadium was renamed after PM Modi, so why express shock when the certificates have a picture of him? said the head of the PDP.

Contributions by Madhuparna Das, Chitleen Sethi, Manasi Phadke, Rohini Swamy, Azaan Javaid

Read also: The private sector can be a useful ally of the government in vaccination against Covid, not an adversary

Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram