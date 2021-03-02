National Latino groups condemn Goya Foods CEO for calling Trump ‘current president’





Leaders of several national Latin American organizations condemned Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue for saying at a meeting of political conservatives that former President Donald Trump was still “the current President of the United States” .

Unanue, whose comments have already earned him censorship from his board of directors, made the statement Sunday at the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, this weekend in Orlando, Florida.

“I am honored to be here, but my greatest honor today will be that I think we are going to be on the same stage as, in my opinion, the real, legitimate, and still current President of the United States. United, Donald J. Trump, ”he said.

Several Latino groups said in a statement Monday that Unanue’s comments “dangerously perpetuate lies that were at the heart of the criminal assault on the nation’s capital on January 6”.

It was the day that violent groups, including many armed participants and many who claimed the election was stolen, violently stormed the United States Capitol, resulting in the deaths of at least five people and injuring many others, including police officers. Trump was indicted for inciting the attack and was acquitted in a Senate trial.

Latino groups have said Unanue’s bogus claim that Joe Biden is president due to widespread fraud is an “affront” to millions of Latino voters who voted despite the voter suppression.

No widespread fraud was found during the election. But the lie that the election was rigged has been told repeatedly at CPAC, including by Trump.

Latino groups said in their statement that Unanue was entitled to support any candidate of his choice. But they added, “What he clearly shouldn’t be entitled to is the platform his role at Goya Foods provides to attack our democracy, the belief and faith in free and fair elections, which has has been the foundation of our union and our national success.

“It is a slap in the face for these millions of voters and customers to insist, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, that they were complicit in great electoral fraud,” they said.

Groups that joined the statement include the US Hispanic Leadership Institute, Hispanics in Philanthropy, Mi Familia Vota, the Southwest Voter Registration and Education Project, LatinoJustice, the Latin American Commission on AIDS, Alianza Americas, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute, the Hispanic Federation, Presente.org and the Hispanic Heritage Foundation.

Goya Foods did not immediately respond to email and phone requests for comment.

Unanue praised Trump at a White House event in July, saying the country was “truly blessed” to have him as a leader. This sparked a campaign to boycott Goya Foods, which touts itself as the nation’s biggest Hispanic food brand.

The comments sparked backlash on social media with the hashtags #BoycottGoya and #goyaway. Trump and his allies retaliated by backing the company.

Goya’s board censored Unanue in January after making similar false statements about the election. Unanue said the backlash is a “suppression of free speech.”

Although most Latinos voted for Biden, exit polls showed Trump got about a third of the votes cast by Latinos.

Suzanne Gamboa

