Promote tourism





Speaking with reporters in Multan after the inauguration of Al-Biruni Radius, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan shared his government’s plan for the recovery of the tourism industry. The efforts to boost tourism in the country are commendable.

Since PTI came to power, the government has taken laudable initiatives to make Pakistan one of the ideal destinations for foreign tourists. PM Khan rightly points out that ancient sites, if properly promoted, can attract visitors to Pakistan.

In the past, there has not been such a high emphasis on specific aspects of this sector. The government’s attention to this industry suggests that there is huge potential for growth in it. However, the much-desired boom depends on the practical measures the government has outlined.

Previous governments, unfortunately, failed to understand the value of heritage sites and the role they play in making tourism a thriving industry. They have also not invested in the surrounding areas for the development of infrastructure and hotels.

But those days could soon be a thing of the past. The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party rightly sees the industry as a great source of income.

Many countries earn billions of dollars every year from this sector alone. People visit Egypt, Turkey and Malaysia to be interested in history, Saudi Arabia for religious reasons, and Switzerland to marvel at nature. Pakistan is unique in that it has the three reasons that can attract tourists.

The PM’s vision in this regard can transform the tourism and hospitality industry. Its commitment to providing all site facilities to visitors can indeed bring the “small town on the world map”. On the one hand, the government’s attention will allow us to preserve our history and learn easy lessons from it. On the other hand, locals will find employment opportunities.

Considering the amount of money the government is pouring into this sector, it can certainly emerge as one of the major contributors to the public treasury.

