[Cek Fakta] Photo of Jokowi drinking alcohol hoax, these are the facts





Pass around a photo of President Joko Widodo who is told drinking alcohol. Photos circulating on Facebook. Facebook account Sanggrama Wijaya shared this photo on Mar 1, 2021. In his photo, Jokowi is drinking from a bottle. In his download, he provides the following narration. “Oh sweetheart, I’m choking on alcohol, it even takes your life” Look for: From team search results Medcom fact check, the claim that the photo of President Joko Widodo drinking alcohol is false. In fact, the photo is when Jokowi drank mineral water due to thirst while participating in the carnival at the Indonesia Hotel roundabout. What do you think of this article? Happy





Original photo found in the article titled “When Jokowi was thirsty in the ocean of people, locals and tourists alike were mesmerized”. Photos uploaded to detik.com July 1, 2013. At that time, Jokowi was still Governor of DKI Jakarta. Jokowi became the “main star” wearing a costume like the Emperor. Jokowi’s every move bewitched the audience, including when he was thirsty. This thirst arose as he rode in the middle of the sea of ​​people. Without needing jaim, Jokowi took off his heavy emperor’s hat and then drank a bottle of water. Residents and tourists alike seemed fascinated. The expressions of Jokowi and the locals are clear in the snapshots from detik.com. At that time, Jokowi was across from the Grand Hyatt-Plaza Indonesia Hotel. Jokowi, riding a horse hired from the Pulomas horse race, east of Jakarta, also briefly removed the costume hat with a 40cm tip. Jokowi got thirsty several times and drank mineral water. Previously, Jokowi was thirsty and drank mineral water as the horse he was riding was still crossing Jalan Medan Merdeka Selatan towards Jalan MH Thamrin. Jokowi’s fatigue is evident even though he is faithful to the smile. “Thirsty,” said Jokowi, greeted by laughter from locals to the right and left of the Jakarnaval road. Conclusion: The claim that the photo of President Joko Widodo drinking alcohol is false. In fact, the photo is when Jokowi drank mineral water due to thirst while participating in the carnival at the Indonesia Hotel roundabout. This information is a type of hoax false context (bad context). False context is content presented in the wrong story and context. Usually a fake context contains statements, photos or videos of events that happened in a place, but in the context they are written they do not correspond to the facts.



Reference: 1.https: //news.detik.com/berita/d-2288692/ketika-jokowi-kehausan-di-lautan-manusia-warga-and-turis-terpesona

2.https: //archive.fo/acFM8 * We are very happy and grateful if you find any information that points to a hoax or disproves the results of the fact check then report it via email [email protected] or WA / SMS to the number 082113322016 (WHS)







