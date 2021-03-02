More than 23 lakh people registered on CoWIN on day 1 to receive a vaccine; PM Modi leads by example: the Minister of Health





Minister of Health and Welfare of the Harsh Vardhan Family New Delhi: On Monday, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan congratulated Prime Minister Narendra for leading the government in the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, including the second phase for people over 60 and those over 45 with comorbidities began on Monday. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led us forward. He set an example by receiving the vaccine early in the morning, ”said the Minister of Health. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, at AIIMS, Delhi. Several other leaders, including Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Indian diplomat Syed Akbarrudin, also took the vaccine today. Current and former Supreme Court justices and their family members will receive the vaccine on Tuesday. The Minister of Health said that more than 23 lakh people registered on day 1 of phase 2 of the vaccination on the CoWIN portal. He said the gate had been running without any problems since 10 a.m. “Over the next two weeks it will increase exponentially,” he said. Yesterday, Vardhan said there weren’t enough words to express his gratitude to the Corona Warriors. “As the world grapples with the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis, it is our doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who have solidified their position as the leading champions of humanity, saving humanity as she was looking at an existential crisis, ”Vardhan said. as said in the statement. “I salute their courage, bravery and selflessness in the service of society. No words are enough to express my gratitude to all the Corona warriors, who risked their own lives to save the lives of others. It is unfortunate and one great personal loss for me that so many of them lost their lives during this time, ”he said.







