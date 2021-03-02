Maryam Nawaz attacks Imran Khan for rigging the ballot





ANI | Updated: March 02, 2021 8:36 AM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 2 (ANI): Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan over the rigging of the Daska by-elections and asked her why he was afraid of the “power of the vote,” “The News International reported. Turning to Twitter, Maryam taunted the government and warned that measures such as the alleged rigging of the Daska by-elections and the” RTS system crash. ” will no longer be tolerated. ” Why are you afraid of power? “She asked. The PML-N leader said the Constitution had been proven again to be superior to” conspiratorial ordinances “and” references based on bad intentions. ” In the controversy over irregularities in Daska’s by-ballot, Maryam on Wednesday called Imran Khan a “vote thief” and accused government agencies of rigging the election, after the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) last week said in a statement that he suspected that the results of 20 polling stations had been falsified.

The by-election in the country’s National Assembly constituency NA-75 was marred by violence at a polling station in Daska constituency, while Pakistan’s Supreme Court said the upcoming senatorial elections could not take place by public ballot. the tribunal also held that the secrecy of the ballot is not “absolute” and can be diluted by practical considerations, in particular those related to the exercise by the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) of its mandate of organizing elections. free and fair elections. Regarding the secrecy of the ballot, the Supreme Court had referred to a precedent in which it had ruled that the secrecy of the ballot was not absolute and that “the secrecy of the ballot […] should not be implemented in the ideal or absolute sense, but be tempered by practical considerations made necessary by electoral processes. “The Supreme Court said it was up to the PCE to decide how much of the vote should be kept secret.” is the duty of the Election Commission of Pakistan, under Article 218 (3) of the Constitution, to ensure that the elections are conducted honestly, fairly, fairly and in accordance with the law and that the practices of corruption are protected against corrupt practices. by the Supreme Court. “The Pakistan Election Commission is constitutionally bound to take all necessary measures to fulfill the aforementioned mandate / duty in accordance with article 222 of the Constitution,” he added. (ANI)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos