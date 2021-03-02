Boris Johnson urged to ban EU drinking water in UK – ‘EU must take full responsibility’ | Politics | News





A group of Tory Brexiteers have written to Lord Frost urging him to ban imports of bottled water from the EU, in retaliation for the bloc’s ban on unprocessed British shellfish. The 12 MEPs say bottled water follows the same logic the EU used to reject shellfish, mussels, scallops and lobster.

The UK currently imports around 17 billion pounds of bottled water each year. In response, Express.co.uk asked its readers if they think the Prime Minister should introduce an EU bottled water ban. The poll, conducted from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on March 1, asked: “Should Boris Johnson ban EU drinking water to the UK?” Of the 7,778 respondents, 96% (7,464 people) voted “yes”.

Only four percent (271 people) vote no, with less than one percent (43 people) opting to “don’t know”. Readers then took in the comments to explain why they thought the ban should be introduced. One person wrote: “Yes, ban water from the EU, a lot in the UK.” A second user said: “Of course this is the start of a trade war and it cannot be one-sided. JUST IN: Summer school holidays could be reduced to help children catch up

Another reader said: “I would really prefer if it wasn’t like that, but yes Boris has to fight back. “Water first and then if that doesn’t work, ban German cars.” Several readers have pointed out that important bottled water has a huge environmental impact. One person said: “Carrying bottled water thousands of miles is both unnecessary and environmentally unacceptable.

“We already have a lot of water here. I am from the old school and come from Yorkshire. “We were all raised to drink tap water. I still do!” Another reader said: ‘There is nothing’ green ‘or’ carbon neutral ‘about shipping thousands of tonnes of water to the UK. “This is madness and a good reason to end the business.” A spokesperson for the British Plastics Federation (BPF) said: “Plastic bottles for water are generally made of PET, which has been used as a lightweight, safe and hygienic material to protect and preserve food and drink during decades. “It is considered completely safe by the European Food Safety Authority and the UK Food Standards Agency. “The health of consumers is always the top priority for anyone involved in the food and beverage supply chain. Promoting the idea that bottled water contains an abundance of toxins is misleading, as any packaging material that comes in contact with food or drink must meet strict guidelines and mandatory safety limits. “







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos