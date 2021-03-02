Presidential regulations repealed, PPP urged those close to Jokowi to exercise caution in policymaking





Merdeka.com – The PPP thanks President Joko Widodo for having listened to the aspirations of the ulemas regarding Presidential Decree No. 10 of 2021 concerning investments in alcohol. The PPP recalled that in the future, ministers and members of presidential circles must be careful in shaping policies. “We appreciate the attitude of President Joko Widodo who listens to the reactions of the public, listens to the aspirations of ulemas, leaders of Islamic boarding schools and political parties. We appreciate #Jokowilisten to the voices, ”said PPP DPP President Achmad Baidowi in his press release on Tuesday (2/3). The PPP as a government coalition supports Jokowi’s decision. Baidowi said if the policy was not in line or against the public’s aspirations, as a good friend, PPP reminded him. “And also to remind if there are things which are not appropriate or which are contrary to public aspirations. Because good friends do not always agree, but are able to recall if there are things which are deemed unnecessary, ”he said. The PPP, Baidowi said, is not against investing. However, PPP supports constructive and non-destructive investments like alcohol. Baidowi suggested that ministers and members of presidential circles should be careful in shaping policies. The parties concerned should have heard the aspirations of the community. “In addition, we suggest that ministers and members of the presidential circle always take care when providing input or drafting decisions. Listen more to related parties so that their policies can be accepted properly because they are based on the public aspirations, “he concluded.

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) revoked Presidential Decree number 10 of 2021 regarding the investment firm sector which legalized investment in alcohol. This matches the amount of contributions Jokowi has received from religious leaders and mass organizations. “I hereby report that I have decided on the attachment to the Presidential Decree regarding the opening of new investments in the liquor industry, I declare that it is revoked,” Jokowi said in the Secretariat’s YouTube account. presidential, Tuesday (2/3). Jokowi explained that the entry was obtained from MUI, DO NOT, Muhammadiyah, as well as the contribution of the province and the regions. “Received a lot of contributions from MUI, NU, Muhammadiyah and other mass organizations as well as other religious figures as well as contributions from provinces and regions together,” he added. It was previously known that President Joko Widodo had issued Presidential Decree No. 10/2021 on the investment sector. The Perpres is a derivative of the Job Creation Act. One of the things highlighted in the presidential decree is the openness of investment in alcohol. Under the regulations, investments in alcohol can be made in Papua, NTT, Bali and North Sulawesi. Le Perpres also opens up similar investment opportunities in other regions. [ray] Also read:

