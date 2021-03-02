Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Connect with us

Mid and small caps outperformed their larger counterparts adding 1.5% each.

  • Assessment: Nifty recovers 14,900, Sensex jumps by 447 pts; outperforms mid and small caps

  • Closing bell: Nifty ends above 14,900, Sensex increases 447 pts, led by IT and auto stocks


  • Bharti Airtel acquires spectrum worth Rs 18,699 crore at auction

  • Spectrum acquired in 5 circles to increase 4G coverage, capacity: Vodafone Idea


  • Coming in six weeks: JetSetGo’s aircraft leasing arm, possibly India’s first


  • Exports drop 0.25% in February after increasing for two months, preliminary data shows

  • Government plans to launch FY22 privatization program with BPCL and Air India

Coronavirus LIVE

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Gets Vaccinated Against COVID-19 In Phase 2 Of Inoculation Campaign


Experts estimate that GDP growth will rebound in FY22. Do you agree?

