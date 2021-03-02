Donald Trump says women’s sport ‘will die’ if trans athletes are allowed to compete





Donald Trump speaks at CPAC 2021 – Photo: FOX 35 Orlando, via YouTube.

Donald Trump deployed attacks on the transgender community in his first public address since leaving the White House, telling attendees at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference that women’s sport “would die” if trans athletes were allowed to compete. compete under their gender identity.

“Joe Biden and the Democrats are even pushing policies that would destroy women’s sport,” Trump said in a lengthy keynote speech touting his administration’s accomplishments to crowds gathered at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, Fla., On Sunday.

Trump’s comments appear to be a reference to the Equality Act, a sweeping civil rights bill that would ban discrimination against LGBTQ people in various areas of life, such as housing, employment, credit, jury service and public accommodation.

However, Republicans – including even Republican LGBTQ groups – have set their sights on the effect the bill could have on women’s sports if transgender women were allowed to compete, claiming that the non- discrimination would undermine the intent behind Title IX of the Education Amendments Act 1972, a law that was credited with providing equal funding and opportunities for women to compete in athletics.

“A lot of new records are broken in women’s sport – I hate to say that, ladies – but a lot of new records are broken,” Trump said, mimicking weight lifting, according to Business Insider.

“Young girls and women are irritated that they now have to compete with biological men,” he added. “It’s not good for women. it’s not good for the women’s sports that have worked for so long and so hard to get to where they are. Records that lasted for years and decades are now crushed with ease – shattered.

“If that doesn’t change, women’s sport as we know it will die. They will finish. What coach, for example, wants to recruit a young woman to compete if her record can easily be broken by someone who was born male? “

Trump has said Americans must “protect the integrity of women’s sport.”

“And I don’t even know, is that controversial?” Trump said to the applause and audible laughter from the CPAC audience. “Someone said, ‘Well, this is going to be very controversial,’ and I said that was okay, you haven’t heard anything yet.”

See also: Minnesota Bill Would Impose Criminal-Type Sanctions On Transgender Athletes

Trump’s speech echoed many talking points raised by Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives who spoke out against the equality law, as well as by Republican lawmakers from nearly two dozen states who are pushing for legislation banning transgender athletes from competing based on their gender identity.

However, it remains to be seen whether such bills will make it through the courts as a result of lawsuits that are surely inevitable to challenge such laws.

The state of Idaho passed a law last year that prohibited transgender athletes from competing under their gender identity, and is currently being sued by a transgender college athlete who wishes to compete in cross country, and an athlete high school cisgender who fears she is. subjected to genetic testing due to her inability to conform to gender stereotypes.

President Joe Biden recently signed an executive order to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination, adopting a principle spelled out in a recent Supreme Court ruling that anti-LGBTQ discrimination is a form of discrimination based on sex and is therefore illegal under federal law. But Republican politicians and some women have argued that there must be an exemption to ensure women are not biologically disadvantaged in sports.

It remains to be seen what effect Biden’s executive order will have on any additional anti-transgender legislation that may be passed this year.

The co-chairs of Equality PAC, the political arm of the Congressional LGBTQ Equality Caucus, condemned Trump’s comments on transgender people.

Trump’s remarks to CPAC regarding trans women participating in sports, while infuriating, are very much expected from a former transphobic president who, during his tenure, worked day and night to discriminate against members of the community LGBTQ, ”Representatives Mark Takano (D-Calif.) And David Cicilline (DR.I.) said in a statement.

“Trans women are women and have the right to participate in sports or any other activity available to them. But let’s be honest. Republicans know that this baseless line of attack, which they have deployed in their efforts to oppose the equality law, hides the real reason for their opposition – that they support discrimination against LGBTQ Americans. for any reason, anytime, anywhere. “

Read more:

Angola decriminalizes same-sex relationships, bans anti-gay discrimination

CPAC President proudly tweets about rejection of her transgender child

Hasbro drops the Mister from its iconic Potato Head toy

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos